How to Watch Greg Chalmers at the Barbasol Championship: Live Stream, TV Channel

Jan 31, 2020; Scottsdale, Arizona, USA; Greg Chalmers putts on the fourth green during the second round of the Waste Management Phoenix Open golf tournament at TPC Scottsdale. Mandatory Credit: Joe Camporeale-USA TODAY Sports

When he takes the course July 7-10, Greg Chalmers will aim to improve upon his last performance in the Barbasol Championship. In 2021, he shot -13 and finished 31st at TPC Deere Run.

How to Watch Greg Chalmers at the Barbasol Championship

Date: July 7-10, 2022

July 7-10, 2022 TV: Golf Channel

Golf Channel Location: Nicholasville, Kentucky

Nicholasville, Kentucky Course: Keene Trace Golf Club

Chalmers' Statistics

Over his last five rounds, Chalmers has finished below par twice, while also carding two rounds with a better-than-average score.

He has not finished any of his last five rounds with one of the 10 best scores of the day.

Over his last five rounds, Chalmers has finished within five strokes of the top score for the day one time.

In 2021, Chalmers' last time competing at Keene Trace Golf Club, he placed 31st in the field.

Last Five Tournaments

Date Tournament Finish Score Earnings June 30 - July 3 John Deere Classic MC +5 $0 June 9-12 RBC Canadian Open MC +7 $0 April 28 - May 1 Mexico Open MC E $0 March 24-27 Corales Puntacana Championship 28 -7 $23,749 March 3- 6 Puerto Rico Open 41 -5 $13,151

