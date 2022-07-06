How to Watch Greg Chalmers at the Barbasol Championship: Live Stream, TV Channel
When he takes the course July 7-10, Greg Chalmers will aim to improve upon his last performance in the Barbasol Championship. In 2021, he shot -13 and finished 31st at TPC Deere Run.
How to Watch Greg Chalmers at the Barbasol Championship
- Date: July 7-10, 2022
- TV: Golf Channel
- Location: Nicholasville, Kentucky
- Course: Keene Trace Golf Club
- Location: Nicholasville, Kentucky
Chalmers' Statistics
- Over his last five rounds, Chalmers has finished below par twice, while also carding two rounds with a better-than-average score.
- He has not finished any of his last five rounds with one of the 10 best scores of the day.
- Over his last five rounds, Chalmers has finished within five strokes of the top score for the day one time.
- In 2021, Chalmers' last time competing at Keene Trace Golf Club, he placed 31st in the field.
Last Five Tournaments
|Date
|Tournament
|Finish
|Score
|Earnings
June 30 - July 3
John Deere Classic
MC
+5
$0
June 9-12
RBC Canadian Open
MC
+7
$0
April 28 - May 1
Mexico Open
MC
E
$0
March 24-27
Corales Puntacana Championship
28
-7
$23,749
March 3- 6
Puerto Rico Open
41
-5
$13,151
