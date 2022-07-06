How to Watch Greyson Sigg at the Barbasol Championship: Live Stream, TV Channel
Greyson Sigg seeks a better outcome this time around in the 2022 Barbasol Championship. He finished 47th at the par-72 Keene Trace Golf Club in 2021.
How to Watch Greyson Sigg at the Barbasol Championship
- Date: July 7-10, 2022
- TV: Golf Channel
- Location: Nicholasville, Kentucky
- Course: Keene Trace Golf Club
Sigg's Statistics
- Sigg has carded five straight under-par rounds while also finishing with a better-than-average score in five straight.
- Sigg has finished below par six times, completed his day without a bogey once and finished six rounds with a better-than-average score over his last eight rounds played.
- He has not finished any of his last eight rounds with one of the 10 best scores of the day.
- Over his last eight rounds, Sigg has finished within three strokes of the best score of the round once, and within five strokes of the top score for the day five times.
- Sigg last played this course in 2021, placing 47th in the field.
Last Five Tournaments
|Date
|Tournament
|Finish
|Score
|Earnings
June 30 - July 3
John Deere Classic
16
-12
$97,803
June 23-26
Travelers Championship
MC
-1
$0
June 9-12
RBC Canadian Open
MC
+5
$0
May 26-29
Charles Schwab Challenge
MC
+5
$0
May 12-15
AT&T Byron Nelson
MC
+2
$0
