How to Watch Hao-Tong Li at the Genesis Scottish Open: Live Stream, TV Channel
Hao-Tong Li, the No. 136 player in the world, looks to improve upon his 53rd-place finish in last year's tournament when he begins play in the 2022 Genesis Scottish Open at The Renaissance Club July 7-10.
How to Watch Hao-Tong Li at the Genesis Scottish Open
- Date: July 7-10, 2022
- TV: Golf Channel
- Location: North Berwick, United Kingdom
- Course: The Renaissance Club
- Live Stream on fuboTV:Start your free trial today!
Li's Statistics
- Li has finished below par five times and carded four rounds with a better-than-average score over his last eight rounds played.
- He has carded one of the five best scores in one of his last eight rounds.
- Li has carded a score within three shots of the day's best in two of his last eight rounds, while finishing within five strokes of the top score of the day four times.
Last Five Tournaments
|Date
|Tournament
|Finish
|Score
|Earnings
March 24-27
Corales Puntacana Championship
MC
+8
$0
January 13-16
Sony Open in Hawaii
12
-15
$148,875
July 15-18
The Open Championship
MC
+4
$0
Regional restrictions apply.
How To Watch
July
6
2022
Genesis Scottish Open, First Round
TV CHANNEL: Golf Channel
Time
/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Start your free trial today!)