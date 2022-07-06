How to Watch Harold Varner at the Genesis Scottish Open: Live Stream, TV Channel
Harold Varner enters play July 7-10 in the 2022 Genesis Scottish Open at TPC River Highlands after a 43rd-place finish in the Travelers Championship in the most recent competition he appeared in.
How to Watch Harold Varner at the Genesis Scottish Open
- Date: July 7-10, 2022
- TV: Golf Channel
- Location: North Berwick, United Kingdom
- Course: The Renaissance Club
Varner's Statistics
- Varner has finished below par five times and carded six rounds with a better-than-average score over his last 10 rounds played.
- He has carded the best score of the day once while finishing with a top-five score twice in his last 10 rounds.
- Over his last 10 rounds, Varner has finished within three strokes of the best score of the round twice, and within five strokes of the top score for the day three times.
Last Five Tournaments
|Date
|Tournament
|Finish
|Score
|Earnings
June 23-26
Travelers Championship
43
-5
$31,125
June 16-19
U.S. Open
MC
+5
$0
June 9-12
RBC Canadian Open
13
-8
$160,515
May 26-29
Charles Schwab Challenge
27
E
$56,333
May 19-22
PGA Championship
48
+6
$32,146
