How to Watch Harold Varner at the Genesis Scottish Open: Live Stream, TV Channel

Jun 12, 2022; Etobicoke, Ontario, CAN; Harold Varner III plays his tee shot at the second hole during the final round of the RBC Canadian Open golf tournament. Mandatory Credit: Dan Hamilton-USA TODAY Sports

Harold Varner enters play July 7-10 in the 2022 Genesis Scottish Open at TPC River Highlands after a 43rd-place finish in the Travelers Championship in the most recent competition he appeared in.

How to Watch Harold Varner at the Genesis Scottish Open

Date: July 7-10, 2022

July 7-10, 2022 TV: Golf Channel

Golf Channel Location: North Berwick, United Kingdom

North Berwick, United Kingdom Course: The Renaissance Club

Live Stream on fuboTV

Varner's Statistics

Varner has finished below par five times and carded six rounds with a better-than-average score over his last 10 rounds played.

He has carded the best score of the day once while finishing with a top-five score twice in his last 10 rounds.

Over his last 10 rounds, Varner has finished within three strokes of the best score of the round twice, and within five strokes of the top score for the day three times.

Last Five Tournaments

Date Tournament Finish Score Earnings June 23-26 Travelers Championship 43 -5 $31,125 June 16-19 U.S. Open MC +5 $0 June 9-12 RBC Canadian Open 13 -8 $160,515 May 26-29 Charles Schwab Challenge 27 E $56,333 May 19-22 PGA Championship 48 +6 $32,146

Regional restrictions apply.