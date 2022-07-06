How to Watch Harry Higgs at the Barbasol Championship: Live Stream, TV Channel
Harry Higgs takes the course in the 2022 Barbasol Championship July 7-10 in Nicholasville, Kentucky. He's looking for a better outcome than his last competition when he missed the cut at the John Deere Classic in Silvis, Illinois.
How to Watch Harry Higgs at the Barbasol Championship
- Date: July 7-10, 2022
- TV: Golf Channel
- Location: Nicholasville, Kentucky
- Course: Keene Trace Golf Club
Higgs' Statistics
- Higgs has finished below par twice and carded one round with a better-than-average score over his last eight rounds played.
- He has carded one of the five best scores in one of his last eight rounds.
- Higgs has carded a score within three shots of the day's best in one of his last eight rounds.
Last Five Tournaments
|Date
|Tournament
|Finish
|Score
|Earnings
June 30 - July 3
John Deere Classic
MC
E
$0
June 23-26
Travelers Championship
70
+5
$17,098
June 9-12
RBC Canadian Open
MC
+15
$0
May 26-29
Charles Schwab Challenge
69
+15
$17,388
May 19-22
PGA Championship
MC
+5
$0
