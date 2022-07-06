Harry Higgs reacts after his putt on the 13th green of the Pete Dye Stadium Course at PGA West during round three of The American Express in La Quinta, Calif., on Saturday, Jan. 22, 2022. Harry Higgs American Express Round Three3514

Harry Higgs takes the course in the 2022 Barbasol Championship July 7-10 in Nicholasville, Kentucky. He's looking for a better outcome than his last competition when he missed the cut at the John Deere Classic in Silvis, Illinois.

How to Watch Harry Higgs at the Barbasol Championship

Date: July 7-10, 2022

July 7-10, 2022 TV: Golf Channel

Golf Channel Location: Nicholasville, Kentucky

Nicholasville, Kentucky Course: Keene Trace Golf Club

Keene Trace Golf Club Live Stream on fuboTV:Start your free trial today!

Higgs' Statistics

Higgs has finished below par twice and carded one round with a better-than-average score over his last eight rounds played.

He has carded one of the five best scores in one of his last eight rounds.

Higgs has carded a score within three shots of the day's best in one of his last eight rounds.

Last Five Tournaments

Date Tournament Finish Score Earnings June 30 - July 3 John Deere Classic MC E $0 June 23-26 Travelers Championship 70 +5 $17,098 June 9-12 RBC Canadian Open MC +15 $0 May 26-29 Charles Schwab Challenge 69 +15 $17,388 May 19-22 PGA Championship MC +5 $0

Regional restrictions apply.