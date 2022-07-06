How to Watch Henrik Norlander at the Barbasol Championship: Live Stream, TV Channel

Jun 30, 2022; Silvis, Illinois, USA; Henrik Norlander of Stockholm Sweeden prepares to putt on the 14th hole during the first round of the John Deere Classic golf tournament. Mandatory Credit: Marc Lebryk-USA TODAY Sports

Henrik Norlander finished fifth in the Barbasol Championship in 2021, shooting a -19 on the par-72 course. His sights are set higher July 7-10 at Keene Trace Golf Club in Nicholasville, Kentucky.

How to Watch Henrik Norlander at the Barbasol Championship

Date: July 7-10, 2022

July 7-10, 2022 TV: Golf Channel

Golf Channel Location: Nicholasville, Kentucky

Nicholasville, Kentucky Course: Keene Trace Golf Club

Keene Trace Golf Club Live Stream on fuboTV:Start your free trial today!

Norlander's Statistics

Over his last six rounds, Norlander has finished below par once, while also carding two rounds with a better-than-average score.

He has not finished any of his last six rounds with one of the 10 best scores of the day.

Norlander has ended up six or more shots behind the best score of the day in each of his last six rounds.

Norlander last played this course in 2021, finishing fifth in the field.

Last Five Tournaments

Date Tournament Finish Score Earnings June 30 - July 3 John Deere Classic MC E $0 June 23-26 Travelers Championship MC +1 $0 June 9-12 RBC Canadian Open MC +4 $0 May 12-15 AT&T Byron Nelson MC -3 $0 May 5- 8 Wells Fargo Championship 59 +10 $20,340

Regional restrictions apply.