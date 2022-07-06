May 20, 2022; Tulsa, OK, USA; Henrik Stenson plays his shot from the ninth tee during the second round of the PGA Championship golf tournament at Southern Hills Country Club. Mandatory Credit: Orlando Ramirez-USA TODAY Sports

Henrik Stenson hits the course in the 2022 Genesis Scottish Open July 7-10 in North Berwick, United Kingdom. He's looking for better results than his last competition when he missed the cut at the PGA Championship in Tulsa, Oklahoma.

How to Watch Henrik Stenson at the Genesis Scottish Open

Date: July 7-10, 2022

July 7-10, 2022 TV: Golf Channel

Golf Channel Location: North Berwick, United Kingdom

North Berwick, United Kingdom Course: The Renaissance Club

The Renaissance Club Live Stream on fuboTV:Start your free trial today!

Stenson's Statistics

Stenson has finished below par twice, completed his day without a bogey once and finished four rounds with a better-than-average score over his last eight rounds played.

He has not finished any of his last eight rounds with a top-10 score on the day.

Stenson has carded a score within five shots of the day's best in two of his last eight rounds.

Last Five Tournaments

Date Tournament Finish Score Earnings May 19-22 PGA Championship MC +5 $0 May 12-15 AT&T Byron Nelson MC -4 $0 April 14-17 RBC Heritage 54 -2 $18,880 March 31 - April 3 Valero Texas Open 18 -7 $92,606 March 17-20 Valspar Championship 57 -3 $17,706

Regional restrictions apply.