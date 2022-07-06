How to Watch Hideki Matsuyama at the Genesis Scottish Open: Live Stream, TV Channel
Hideki Matsuyama enters play in the 2022 Genesis Scottish Open July 7-10 after a fourth-place finish in Brookline, Massachusetts at the U.S. Open.
- Date: July 7-10, 2022
- TV: Golf Channel
- Location: North Berwick, United Kingdom
- Course: The Renaissance Club
Matsuyama's Statistics
- Matsuyama has finished four rounds within five strokes of the top score carded that round.
- Matsuyama has finished below par once, completed his day without a bogey once and finished seven rounds with a better-than-average score over his last eight rounds played.
- He has carded the best score of the day once in his last eight rounds.
- Over his last eight rounds, Matsuyama has finished within three strokes of the best score of the round once, and within five strokes of the top score for the day four times.
Last Five Tournaments
|Date
|Tournament
|Finish
|Score
|Earnings
June 16-19
U.S. Open
4
-3
$859,032
June 2- 5
the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
MC
+3
$0
May 19-22
PGA Championship
60
+9
$26,125
May 12-15
AT&T Byron Nelson
3
-24
$536,900
April 7-10
Masters Tournament
14
+2
$225,333
