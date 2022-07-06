How to Watch Ian Poulter at the Genesis Scottish Open: Live Stream, TV Channel

May 26, 2022; Fort Worth, Texas, USA; Ian Poulter plays his shot from the sixth tee during the first round of the Charles Schwab Challenge golf tournament. Mandatory Credit: Jim Cowsert-USA TODAY Sports

Ian Poulter enters play July 7-10 in the 2022 Genesis Scottish Open at Colonial Country Club following a 40th-place finish in the Charles Schwab Challenge in the last tournament he appeared in.

How to Watch Ian Poulter at the Genesis Scottish Open

Date: July 7-10, 2022

July 7-10, 2022 TV: Golf Channel

Golf Channel Location: North Berwick, United Kingdom

North Berwick, United Kingdom Course: The Renaissance Club

Poulter's Statistics

Poulter has finished below par six times and carded seven rounds with a better-than-average score over his last 10 rounds played.

He has not finished any of his last 10 rounds with one of the 10 best scores of the day.

Poulter has carded a score within five shots of the day's best in two of his last 10 rounds.

Last Five Tournaments

Date Tournament Finish Score Earnings May 26-29 Charles Schwab Challenge 40 +2 $30,660 May 19-22 PGA Championship MC +5 $0 May 12-15 AT&T Byron Nelson 59 -12 $20,202 April 14-17 RBC Heritage 42 -5 $27,600 March 31 - April 3 Valero Texas Open MC +1 $0

