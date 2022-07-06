How to Watch J.J. Henry at the Barbasol Championship: Live Stream, TV Channel
J.J. Henry seeks a better outcome this time around in the 2022 Barbasol Championship. He placed 58th at the par-72 Keene Trace Golf Club in 2021.
- Date: July 7-10, 2022
- TV: Golf Channel
- Location: Nicholasville, Kentucky
- Course: Keene Trace Golf Club
- Live Stream on fuboTV:Start your free trial today!
Henry's Statistics
- Henry has finished below par three times and carded three rounds with a better-than-average score over his last eight rounds played.
- He has not finished any of his last eight rounds with one of the 10 best scores of the day.
- Henry has carded a score within five shots of the day's best in one of his last eight rounds.
- Henry last played at Keene Trace Golf Club in 2021 and placed 58th in the event.
Last Five Tournaments
|Date
|Tournament
|Finish
|Score
|Earnings
June 23-26
Travelers Championship
MC
-1
$0
June 9-12
RBC Canadian Open
59
+2
$19,662
March 24-27
Corales Puntacana Championship
MC
+2
$0
March 3- 6
Puerto Rico Open
MC
+1
$0
October 28-31
Butterfield Bermuda Championship
MC
+1
$0
