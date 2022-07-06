How to Watch J.J. Henry at the Barbasol Championship: Live Stream, TV Channel

Feb 28, 2019; Palm Beach Gardens, FL, USA; JJ Henry putts on the 17th green during the first round of The Honda Classic golf tournament at PGA National (Champion). Mandatory Credit: Jasen Vinlove-USA TODAY Sports

J.J. Henry seeks a better outcome this time around in the 2022 Barbasol Championship. He placed 58th at the par-72 Keene Trace Golf Club in 2021.

How to Watch J.J. Henry at the Barbasol Championship

Date: July 7-10, 2022

July 7-10, 2022 TV: Golf Channel

Golf Channel Location: Nicholasville, Kentucky

Nicholasville, Kentucky Course: Keene Trace Golf Club

Henry's Statistics

Henry has finished below par three times and carded three rounds with a better-than-average score over his last eight rounds played.

He has not finished any of his last eight rounds with one of the 10 best scores of the day.

Henry has carded a score within five shots of the day's best in one of his last eight rounds.

Henry last played at Keene Trace Golf Club in 2021 and placed 58th in the event.

Last Five Tournaments

Date Tournament Finish Score Earnings June 23-26 Travelers Championship MC -1 $0 June 9-12 RBC Canadian Open 59 +2 $19,662 March 24-27 Corales Puntacana Championship MC +2 $0 March 3- 6 Puerto Rico Open MC +1 $0 October 28-31 Butterfield Bermuda Championship MC +1 $0

