Jun 24, 2022; Cromwell, Connecticut, USA; J.J. Spaun plays a shot from the first tee during the second round of the Travelers Championship golf tournament. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports

J.J. Spaun enters play this weekend looking for better results in the 2022 Genesis Scottish Open after failing to make the cut in the competition a year ago at Riviera CC.

Date: July 7-10, 2022

July 7-10, 2022 TV: Golf Channel

Golf Channel Location: North Berwick, United Kingdom

North Berwick, United Kingdom Course: The Renaissance Club

Spaun's Statistics

Spaun has finished one round with a better-than-average score over his last five.

He has not finished any of his last five rounds with one of the 10 best scores of the day.

Spaun has not finished within five strokes of the best score of the day in any of his last five rounds.

Last Five Tournaments

Date Tournament Finish Score Earnings June 23-26 Travelers Championship MC +4 $0 June 9-12 RBC Canadian Open MC +4 $0 May 26-29 Charles Schwab Challenge MC +11 $0 May 19-22 PGA Championship MC +5 $0 May 12-15 AT&T Byron Nelson 38 -15 $36,855

