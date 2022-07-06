How to Watch J.J. Spaun at the Genesis Scottish Open: Live Stream, TV Channel
J.J. Spaun enters play this weekend looking for better results in the 2022 Genesis Scottish Open after failing to make the cut in the competition a year ago at Riviera CC.
How to Watch J.J. Spaun at the Genesis Scottish Open
- Date: July 7-10, 2022
- TV: Golf Channel
- Location: North Berwick, United Kingdom
- Course: The Renaissance Club
Spaun's Statistics
- Spaun has finished one round with a better-than-average score over his last five.
- He has not finished any of his last five rounds with one of the 10 best scores of the day.
- Spaun has not finished within five strokes of the best score of the day in any of his last five rounds.
Last Five Tournaments
|Date
|Tournament
|Finish
|Score
|Earnings
June 23-26
Travelers Championship
MC
+4
$0
June 9-12
RBC Canadian Open
MC
+4
$0
May 26-29
Charles Schwab Challenge
MC
+11
$0
May 19-22
PGA Championship
MC
+5
$0
May 12-15
AT&T Byron Nelson
38
-15
$36,855
