How to Watch James Hahn at the Barbasol Championship: Live Stream, TV Channel
James Hahn hits the links in the 2022 Barbasol Championship July 7-10 coming off a 67th-place finish in the John Deere Classic in his last competition.
- Date: July 7-10, 2022
- TV: Golf Channel
- Location: Nicholasville, Kentucky
- Course: Keene Trace Golf Club
- Location: Nicholasville, Kentucky
Hahn's Statistics
- Hahn has finished below par twice and carded one round with a better-than-average score over his last eight rounds played.
- He has not finished any of his last eight rounds with one of the 10 best scores of the day.
- Hahn has not finished within five strokes of the best score of the day in any of his last eight rounds.
- The last time Hahn played this course (2021), he placed fifth.
Last Five Tournaments
|Date
|Tournament
|Finish
|Score
|Earnings
June 30 - July 3
John Deere Classic
67
E
$14,910
June 23-26
Travelers Championship
MC
+7
$0
May 26-29
Charles Schwab Challenge
MC
+9
$0
May 12-15
AT&T Byron Nelson
9
-21
$247,975
May 5- 8
Wells Fargo Championship
9
-2
$218,250

How To Watch
July
6
2022
Barbasol Championship, First Round
TV CHANNEL: Golf Channel
Time
/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
