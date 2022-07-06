Jason Bohn at the Barbasol Championship: Live Stream, TV Channel | July 7-10

How to Watch Jason Bohn at the Barbasol Championship: Live Stream, TV Channel

Apr 13, 2017; Hilton Head, SC, USA; Jason Bohn putts on the green of the eighth hole during the first round of the RBC Heritage golf tournament at Harbour Town Golf Links. Mandatory Credit: Joshua S. Kelly-USA TODAY Sports

Jason Bohn looks to improve upon his 62nd-place finish in last year's tournament when he hits the links in the 2022 Barbasol Championship at Keene Trace Golf Club July 7-10.

How to Watch Jason Bohn at the Barbasol Championship

Date: July 7-10, 2022

July 7-10, 2022 TV: Golf Channel

Golf Channel Location: Nicholasville, Kentucky

Nicholasville, Kentucky Course: Keene Trace Golf Club

Bohn's Statistics

Bohn has finished below par twice and carded one round with a better-than-average score over his last six rounds played.

He has not finished any of his last six rounds with a top-10 score on the day.

Bohn has not finished within five strokes of the best score of the day in any of his last six rounds.

Bohn last played at Keene Trace Golf Club in 2021 and finished 62nd in the event.

Last Five Tournaments

Date Tournament Finish Score Earnings June 9-12 RBC Canadian Open MC +8 $0 March 3- 6 Puerto Rico Open MC E $0 October 28-31 Butterfield Bermuda Championship MC +4 $0 July 15-18 Barbasol Championship 62 -6 $7,595 July 8-11 John Deere Classic MC +8 $0

