Jason Bohn at the Barbasol Championship: Live Stream, TV Channel | July 7-10

How to Watch Jason Bohn at the Barbasol Championship: Live Stream, TV Channel
Jason Bohn looks to improve upon his 62nd-place finish in last year's tournament when he hits the links in the 2022 Barbasol Championship at Keene Trace Golf Club July 7-10.
How to Watch Jason Bohn at the Barbasol Championship
- Date: July 7-10, 2022
- TV: Golf Channel
- Location: Nicholasville, Kentucky
- Course: Keene Trace Golf Club
- Live Stream on fuboTV:Start your free trial today!
Bohn's Statistics
- Bohn has finished below par twice and carded one round with a better-than-average score over his last six rounds played.
- He has not finished any of his last six rounds with a top-10 score on the day.
- Bohn has not finished within five strokes of the best score of the day in any of his last six rounds.
- Bohn last played at Keene Trace Golf Club in 2021 and finished 62nd in the event.
Last Five Tournaments
|Date
|Tournament
|Finish
|Score
|Earnings
June 9-12
RBC Canadian Open
MC
+8
$0
March 3- 6
Puerto Rico Open
MC
E
$0
October 28-31
Butterfield Bermuda Championship
MC
+4
$0
July 15-18
Barbasol Championship
62
-6
$7,595
July 8-11
John Deere Classic
MC
+8
$0
Regional restrictions apply.
How To Watch
July
6
2022
Barbasol Championship, First Round
TV CHANNEL: Golf Channel
Time
/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Start your free trial today!)