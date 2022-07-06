How to Watch Jason Dufner at the Barbasol Championship: Live Stream, TV Channel

When he hits the links July 7-10, Jason Dufner will look to improve upon his last performance at the Barbasol Championship. In 2021, he shot -14 and finished 26th at TPC Deere Run.

How to Watch Jason Dufner at the Barbasol Championship

Date: July 7-10, 2022

July 7-10, 2022 TV: Golf Channel

Golf Channel Location: Nicholasville, Kentucky

Nicholasville, Kentucky Course: Keene Trace Golf Club

Dufner's Statistics

Over his last six rounds, Dufner has finished below par once, while also carding one round with a better-than-average score.

He has not finished any of his last six rounds with one of the 10 best scores of the day.

Dufner has not finished within five strokes of the best score of the day in any of his last six rounds.

In his most recent appearance at Keene Trace Golf Club in 2021, Dufner placed 26th on the leaderboard.

Last Five Tournaments

Date Tournament Finish Score Earnings June 30 - July 3 John Deere Classic MC -1 $0 June 9-12 RBC Canadian Open MC +7 $0 June 2- 5 the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday MC +6 $0 May 26-29 Charles Schwab Challenge MC +3 $0 May 19-22 PGA Championship MC +7 $0

