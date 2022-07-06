How to Watch Jason Dufner at the Barbasol Championship: Live Stream, TV Channel
When he hits the links July 7-10, Jason Dufner will look to improve upon his last performance at the Barbasol Championship. In 2021, he shot -14 and finished 26th at TPC Deere Run.
How to Watch Jason Dufner at the Barbasol Championship
- Date: July 7-10, 2022
- TV: Golf Channel
- Location: Nicholasville, Kentucky
- Course: Keene Trace Golf Club
- Location: Nicholasville, Kentucky
Dufner's Statistics
- Over his last six rounds, Dufner has finished below par once, while also carding one round with a better-than-average score.
- He has not finished any of his last six rounds with one of the 10 best scores of the day.
- Dufner has not finished within five strokes of the best score of the day in any of his last six rounds.
- In his most recent appearance at Keene Trace Golf Club in 2021, Dufner placed 26th on the leaderboard.
Last Five Tournaments
|Date
|Tournament
|Finish
|Score
|Earnings
June 30 - July 3
John Deere Classic
MC
-1
$0
June 9-12
RBC Canadian Open
MC
+7
$0
June 2- 5
the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
MC
+6
$0
May 26-29
Charles Schwab Challenge
MC
+3
$0
May 19-22
PGA Championship
MC
+7
$0
How To Watch
July
6
2022
Barbasol Championship, First Round
TV CHANNEL: Golf Channel
Time
/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
