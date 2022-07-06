How to Watch Jason Kokrak at the Genesis Scottish Open: Live Stream, TV Channel
After he finished 37th in this tournament a year ago, Jason Kokrak has a better finish in mind as he readies for play in the 2022 Genesis Scottish Open in North Berwick, United Kingdom July 7-10.
How to Watch Jason Kokrak at the Genesis Scottish Open
- Date: July 7-10, 2022
- TV: Golf Channel
- Location: North Berwick, United Kingdom
- Course: The Renaissance Club
Kokrak's Statistics
- Kokrak has finished below par three times and carded four rounds with a better-than-average score over his last seven rounds played.
- He has not finished any of his last seven rounds with one of the 10 best scores of the day.
- Over his last seven rounds, Kokrak has finished within three strokes of the best score of the round twice, and within five strokes of the top score for the day three times.
Last Five Tournaments
|Date
|Tournament
|Finish
|Score
|Earnings
June 23-26
Travelers Championship
MC
+1
$0
June 16-19
U.S. Open
MC
+4
$0
May 26-29
Charles Schwab Challenge
67
+8
$17,724
May 19-22
PGA Championship
60
+9
$26,125
May 12-15
AT&T Byron Nelson
17
-18
$116,708
