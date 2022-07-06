How to Watch Jhonattan Vegas at the Genesis Scottish Open: Live Stream, TV Channel
Jhonattan Vegas had a poor showing the last time he hit the links in the Genesis Scottish Open in 2019, missing the cut. The No. 105 player in golf looks for better results this time around at The Renaissance Club.
How to Watch Jhonattan Vegas at the Genesis Scottish Open
- Date: July 7-10, 2022
- TV: Golf Channel
- Location: North Berwick, United Kingdom
- Course: The Renaissance Club
- Live Stream on fuboTV:Start your free trial today!
Vegas' Statistics
- Vegas has finished below par four times and carded six rounds with a better-than-average score over his last 10 rounds played.
- He has carded a top-10 score once in his last 10 rounds.
- Vegas has carded a score within three shots of the day's best in two of his last 10 rounds.
Last Five Tournaments
|Date
|Tournament
|Finish
|Score
|Earnings
June 23-26
Travelers Championship
MC
+4
$0
June 9-12
RBC Canadian Open
53
+1
$20,387
June 2- 5
the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
37
+2
$51,000
May 19-22
PGA Championship
MC
+12
$0
May 12-15
AT&T Byron Nelson
59
-12
$20,202
Regional restrictions apply.
How To Watch
July
6
2022
Genesis Scottish Open, First Round
TV CHANNEL: Golf Channel
Time
/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Start your free trial today!)