Jun 23, 2022; Cromwell, Connecticut, USA; Jhonattan Vegas plays a shot from the fairway of the 14th hole during the first round of the Travelers Championship golf tournament. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports

Jhonattan Vegas had a poor showing the last time he hit the links in the Genesis Scottish Open in 2019, missing the cut. The No. 105 player in golf looks for better results this time around at The Renaissance Club.

How to Watch Jhonattan Vegas at the Genesis Scottish Open

Date: July 7-10, 2022

July 7-10, 2022 TV: Golf Channel

Golf Channel Location: North Berwick, United Kingdom

North Berwick, United Kingdom Course: The Renaissance Club

The Renaissance Club Live Stream on fuboTV:Start your free trial today!

Vegas' Statistics

Vegas has finished below par four times and carded six rounds with a better-than-average score over his last 10 rounds played.

He has carded a top-10 score once in his last 10 rounds.

Vegas has carded a score within three shots of the day's best in two of his last 10 rounds.

Last Five Tournaments

Date Tournament Finish Score Earnings June 23-26 Travelers Championship MC +4 $0 June 9-12 RBC Canadian Open 53 +1 $20,387 June 2- 5 the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday 37 +2 $51,000 May 19-22 PGA Championship MC +12 $0 May 12-15 AT&T Byron Nelson 59 -12 $20,202

Regional restrictions apply.