How to Watch Jim Herman at the Barbasol Championship: Live Stream, TV Channel
Jim Herman seeks better fortunes this time around in the 2022 Barbasol Championship. He placed 20th at the par-72 Keene Trace Golf Club in 2021.
How to Watch Jim Herman at the Barbasol Championship
- Date: July 7-10, 2022
- TV: Golf Channel
- Location: Nicholasville, Kentucky
- Course: Keene Trace Golf Club
- Live Stream on fuboTV:Start your free trial today!
Herman's Statistics
- Over his last six rounds, Herman has finished one round with a better-than-average score.
- He has not finished any of his last six rounds with a top-10 score on the day.
- Herman has not finished within five strokes of the best score of the day in any of his last six rounds.
- In his most recent appearance at Keene Trace Golf Club in 2021, Herman placed 20th on the leaderboard.
Last Five Tournaments
|Date
|Tournament
|Finish
|Score
|Earnings
June 23-26
Travelers Championship
MC
+1
$0
June 9-12
RBC Canadian Open
MC
+6
$0
May 12-15
AT&T Byron Nelson
MC
+1
$0
May 5- 8
Wells Fargo Championship
MC
+1
$0
April 14-17
RBC Heritage
56
-1
$18,480
Regional restrictions apply.
How To Watch
July
6
2022
Barbasol Championship, First Round
TV CHANNEL: Golf Channel
Time
/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Start your free trial today!)