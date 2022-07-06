How to Watch Jim Herman at the Barbasol Championship: Live Stream, TV Channel

Aug 6, 2021; Memphis, Tennessee, USA; Jim Herman reacts after missing a putt on the 9th hole during the second round of the WGC FedEx St. Jude Invitational golf tournament at TPC Southwind. Mandatory Credit: Christopher Hanewinckel-USA TODAY Sports

Jim Herman seeks better fortunes this time around in the 2022 Barbasol Championship. He placed 20th at the par-72 Keene Trace Golf Club in 2021.

How to Watch Jim Herman at the Barbasol Championship

Date: July 7-10, 2022

July 7-10, 2022 TV: Golf Channel

Golf Channel Location: Nicholasville, Kentucky

Nicholasville, Kentucky Course: Keene Trace Golf Club

Herman's Statistics

Over his last six rounds, Herman has finished one round with a better-than-average score.

He has not finished any of his last six rounds with a top-10 score on the day.

Herman has not finished within five strokes of the best score of the day in any of his last six rounds.

In his most recent appearance at Keene Trace Golf Club in 2021, Herman placed 20th on the leaderboard.

Last Five Tournaments

Date Tournament Finish Score Earnings June 23-26 Travelers Championship MC +1 $0 June 9-12 RBC Canadian Open MC +6 $0 May 12-15 AT&T Byron Nelson MC +1 $0 May 5- 8 Wells Fargo Championship MC +1 $0 April 14-17 RBC Heritage 56 -1 $18,480

