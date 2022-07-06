How to Watch Jim Knous at the Barbasol Championship: Live Stream, TV Channel
In his most recent tournament, Jim Knous missed the cut at the John Deere Classic in Silvis, Illinois. He'll be after a better result July 7-10 in the 2022 Barbasol Championship in Nicholasville, Kentucky.
How to Watch Jim Knous at the Barbasol Championship
- Date: July 7-10, 2022
- TV: Golf Channel
- Location: Nicholasville, Kentucky
- Course: Keene Trace Golf Club
Knous' Statistics
- Knous has finished below par five times and carded four rounds with a better-than-average score over his last eight rounds played.
- He has carded one of the 10 best scores of the day in two of his last eight rounds.
- Knous has carded a score within three shots of the day's best in one of his last eight rounds, while finishing within five strokes of the top score of the day two times.
Last Five Tournaments
|Date
|Tournament
|Finish
|Score
|Earnings
June 30 - July 3
John Deere Classic
MC
-1
$0
June 9-12
RBC Canadian Open
25
-5
$71,485
May 12-15
AT&T Byron Nelson
MC
-1
$0
May 5- 8
Wells Fargo Championship
MC
+1
$0
April 28 - May 1
Mexico Open
MC
+3
$0
How To Watch
July
6
2022
Barbasol Championship, First Round
TV CHANNEL: Golf Channel
Time
/EST
