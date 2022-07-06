How to Watch Joaquin Niemann at the Genesis Scottish Open: Live Stream, TV Channel
Joaquin Niemann looks for better results in the 2022 Genesis Scottish Open after he placed 44th shooting -1 in this tournament a year ago at The Renaissance Club.
How to Watch Joaquin Niemann at the Genesis Scottish Open
- Date: July 7-10, 2022
- TV: Golf Channel
- Location: North Berwick, United Kingdom
- Course: The Renaissance Club
Niemann's Statistics
- Niemann has finished below par four times and carded seven rounds with a better-than-average score over his last 10 rounds played.
- He has carded a top-10 score once in his last 10 rounds.
- Over his last 10 rounds, Niemann has finished within three strokes of the best score of the round twice, and within five strokes of the top score for the day six times.
Last Five Tournaments
|Date
|Tournament
|Finish
|Score
|Earnings
June 23-26
Travelers Championship
MC
+3
$0
June 16-19
U.S. Open
47
+9
$50,672
June 2- 5
the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
3
-7
$708,000
May 19-22
PGA Championship
23
+2
$129,768
May 12-15
AT&T Byron Nelson
25
-17
$68,445
