How to Watch Joaquin Niemann at the Genesis Scottish Open: Live Stream, TV Channel

Jun 5, 2022; Dublin, Ohio, USA; Joaquin Niemann plays his shot from the 18th green rough during the final round of the Memorial Tournament. Mandatory Credit: Aaron Doster-USA TODAY Sports

Joaquin Niemann looks for better results in the 2022 Genesis Scottish Open after he placed 44th shooting -1 in this tournament a year ago at The Renaissance Club.

How to Watch Joaquin Niemann at the Genesis Scottish Open

Date: July 7-10, 2022

July 7-10, 2022 TV: Golf Channel

Golf Channel Location: North Berwick, United Kingdom

North Berwick, United Kingdom Course: The Renaissance Club

Niemann's Statistics

Niemann has finished below par four times and carded seven rounds with a better-than-average score over his last 10 rounds played.

He has carded a top-10 score once in his last 10 rounds.

Over his last 10 rounds, Niemann has finished within three strokes of the best score of the round twice, and within five strokes of the top score for the day six times.

Last Five Tournaments

Date Tournament Finish Score Earnings June 23-26 Travelers Championship MC +3 $0 June 16-19 U.S. Open 47 +9 $50,672 June 2- 5 the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday 3 -7 $708,000 May 19-22 PGA Championship 23 +2 $129,768 May 12-15 AT&T Byron Nelson 25 -17 $68,445

