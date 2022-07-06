Skip to main content

How to Watch Joel Dahmen at the Genesis Scottish Open: Live Stream, TV Channel

Jun 24, 2022; Cromwell, Connecticut, USA; Joel Dahmen plays a shot from the fairway of the first hole during the second round of the Travelers Championship golf tournament. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports

Jun 24, 2022; Cromwell, Connecticut, USA; Joel Dahmen plays a shot from the fairway of the first hole during the second round of the Travelers Championship golf tournament. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports

In his most recent competition at the Travelers Championship in Cromwell, Connecticut, Joel Dahmen ended the weekend at +4, good for a 69th-place finish. He enters play in the 2022 Genesis Scottish Open July 7-10 trying for a higher finish.

How to Watch Joel Dahmen at the Genesis Scottish Open

  • Date: July 7-10, 2022
  • TV: Golf Channel
  • Location: North Berwick, United Kingdom
  • Course: The Renaissance Club
  • Live Stream on fuboTV:Start your free trial today!

Dahmen's Statistics

  • Dahmen will look to make the cut for the fifth straight tournament by making the weekend in this event.
  • Dahmen has finished below par six times and carded seven rounds with a better-than-average score over his last 12 rounds played.
  • He has carded a top-five score once and a top-10 score twice in his last 12 rounds.
  • Dahmen has carded a score within three shots of the day's best in three of his last 12 rounds, while finishing within five strokes of the top score of the day five times.

Last Five Tournaments

DateTournamentFinishScoreEarnings

June 23-26

Travelers Championship

69

+4

$17,347

June 16-19

U.S. Open

10

E

$407,220

June 2- 5

the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday

32

+1

$68,520

May 26-29

Charles Schwab Challenge

63

+6

$18,228

May 19-22

PGA Championship

MC

+9

$0

Regional restrictions apply.

How To Watch

July
6
2022

Genesis Scottish Open, First Round

TV CHANNEL: Golf Channel
Time
/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Start your free trial today!)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

Jun 25, 2022; Cromwell, Connecticut, USA; Luke Donald plays a shot from the first tee during the third round of the Travelers Championship golf tournament. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports
Golf

Luke Donald at the Genesis Scottish Open: Live Stream, TV Channel | July 7-10

By What's On TV Staff28 minutes ago
Jun 23, 2022; Cromwell, Connecticut, USA; Kiradech Aphibarnrat plays a shot from the fairway of the 14th hole during the first round of the Travelers Championship golf tournament. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports
Golf

Kiradech Aphibarnrat at the Genesis Scottish Open: Live Stream, TV Channel | July 7-10

By What's On TV Staff28 minutes ago
Jun 14, 2022; Brookline, Massachusetts, USA; Andrew Novak plays his shot from the fourth tee during a practice round of the U.S. Open golf tournament at The Country Club. Mandatory Credit: Peter Casey-USA TODAY Sports
Golf

Andrew Novak at the Genesis Scottish Open: Live Stream, TV Channel | July 7-10

By What's On TV Staff29 minutes ago
Jun 23, 2022; Cromwell, Connecticut, USA; Charley Hoffman plays a shot from the fairway of the fourth hole during the first round of the Travelers Championship golf tournament. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports
Golf

Charley Hoffman at the Genesis Scottish Open: Live Stream, TV Channel | July 7-10

By What's On TV Staff29 minutes ago
Jun 24, 2022; Cromwell, Connecticut, USA; Robert Streb plays a shot from the 15th tee during the second round of the Travelers Championship golf tournament. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports
Golf

Robert Streb at the Genesis Scottish Open: Live Stream, TV Channel | July 7-10

By What's On TV Staff29 minutes ago
Apr 21, 2022; Avondale, Louisiana, USA; Nick Watney plays from the 13th tee during the first round of the Zurich Classic of New Orleans golf tournament. Mandatory Credit: Andrew Wevers-USA TODAY Sports
Golf

Nick Watney at the Genesis Scottish Open: Live Stream, TV Channel | July 7-10

By What's On TV Staff29 minutes ago
Jun 23, 2022; Cromwell, Connecticut, USA; Anirban Lahiri plays a shot from the fairway of the third hole during the first round of the Travelers Championship golf tournament. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports
Golf

Anirban Lahiri at the Genesis Scottish Open: Live Stream, TV Channel | July 7-10

By What's On TV Staff29 minutes ago
Jun 17, 2022; Brookline, Massachusetts, USA; Callum Tarren plays his shot from the 13th tee during the second round of the U.S. Open golf tournament. Mandatory Credit: Peter Casey-USA TODAY Sports
Golf

Callum Tarren at the Genesis Scottish Open: Live Stream, TV Channel | July 7-10

By What's On TV Staff29 minutes ago
May 27, 2022; Fort Worth, Texas, USA; Stewart Cink plays his shot from the sixth tee during the second round of the Charles Schwab Challenge golf tournament. Mandatory Credit: Jim Cowsert-USA TODAY Sports
Golf

Stewart Cink at the Genesis Scottish Open: Live Stream, TV Channel | July 7-10

By What's On TV Staff29 minutes ago
Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
© 2022 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy