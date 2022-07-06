How to Watch John Huh at the Barbasol Championship: Live Stream, TV Channel

Feb 26, 2022; Palm Beach Gardens, Florida, USA; John Huh putts on the eighth green during the third round of The Honda Classic golf tournament. Mandatory Credit: Sam Navarro-USA TODAY Sports

John Huh looks to show better in the 2022 Barbasol Championship than the last time he played in this tournament in 2021 when he missed the cut.

How to Watch John Huh at the Barbasol Championship

Date: July 7-10, 2022

July 7-10, 2022 TV: Golf Channel

Golf Channel Location: Nicholasville, Kentucky

Nicholasville, Kentucky Course: Keene Trace Golf Club

Huh's Statistics

Huh has carded seven straight under-par rounds.

Over his last 10 rounds, Huh has finished below par nine times, while also carding seven rounds with a better-than-average score.

He has carded a top-10 score once in his last 10 rounds.

Huh has carded a score within three shots of the day's best in one of his last 10 rounds, while finishing within five strokes of the top score of the day four times.

The last time he competed at Keene Trace Golf Club in 2021, Huh failed to make the cut in the event.

Last Five Tournaments

Date Tournament Finish Score Earnings June 30 - July 3 John Deere Classic MC -2 $0 June 23-26 Travelers Championship 13 -10 $159,775 June 9-12 RBC Canadian Open 25 -5 $71,485 May 26-29 Charles Schwab Challenge 12 -4 $178,500 May 12-15 AT&T Byron Nelson MC E $0

