How to Watch John Huh at the Barbasol Championship: Live Stream, TV Channel
John Huh looks to show better in the 2022 Barbasol Championship than the last time he played in this tournament in 2021 when he missed the cut.
How to Watch John Huh at the Barbasol Championship
- Date: July 7-10, 2022
- TV: Golf Channel
- Location: Nicholasville, Kentucky
- Course: Keene Trace Golf Club
Huh's Statistics
- Huh has carded seven straight under-par rounds.
- Over his last 10 rounds, Huh has finished below par nine times, while also carding seven rounds with a better-than-average score.
- He has carded a top-10 score once in his last 10 rounds.
- Huh has carded a score within three shots of the day's best in one of his last 10 rounds, while finishing within five strokes of the top score of the day four times.
- The last time he competed at Keene Trace Golf Club in 2021, Huh failed to make the cut in the event.
Last Five Tournaments
|Date
|Tournament
|Finish
|Score
|Earnings
June 30 - July 3
John Deere Classic
MC
-2
$0
June 23-26
Travelers Championship
13
-10
$159,775
June 9-12
RBC Canadian Open
25
-5
$71,485
May 26-29
Charles Schwab Challenge
12
-4
$178,500
May 12-15
AT&T Byron Nelson
MC
E
$0
