How to Watch Jonas Blixt at the Barbasol Championship: Live Stream, TV Channel
At the John Deere Classic, Jonas Blixt struggled, missing the cut at TPC Deere Run. He's aiming for a bounce-back performance in the 2022 Barbasol Championship July 7-10 in Nicholasville, Kentucky.
How to Watch Jonas Blixt at the Barbasol Championship
- Date: July 7-10, 2022
- TV: Golf Channel
- Location: Nicholasville, Kentucky
- Course: Keene Trace Golf Club
Blixt's Statistics
- Over his last eight rounds, Blixt has finished below par three times, while also carding three rounds with a better-than-average score.
- He has not finished any of his last eight rounds with one of the 10 best scores of the day.
- Blixt has carded a score within three shots of the day's best in one of his last eight rounds.
Last Five Tournaments
|Date
|Tournament
|Finish
|Score
|Earnings
June 30 - July 3
John Deere Classic
MC
E
$0
June 23-26
Travelers Championship
56
-2
$19,007
June 16-19
U.S. Open
MC
+7
$0
June 9-12
RBC Canadian Open
28
-4
$57,047
May 12-15
AT&T Byron Nelson
MC
+4
$0
How To Watch
July
6
2022
Barbasol Championship, First Round
TV CHANNEL: Golf Channel
Time
/EST
