How to Watch Jonathan Byrd at the Barbasol Championship: Live Stream, TV Channel
After he placed 62nd in this tournament a year ago, Jonathan Byrd has a different result in mind as he readies for play in the 2022 Barbasol Championship in Nicholasville, Kentucky July 7-10.
- Date: July 7-10, 2022
- TV: Golf Channel
- Location: Nicholasville, Kentucky
- Course: Keene Trace Golf Club
Byrd's Statistics
- Byrd has finished below par four times, completed his day without a bogey once and finished four rounds with a better-than-average score over his last eight rounds played.
- He has not finished any of his last eight rounds with a top-10 score on the day.
- Over his last eight rounds, Byrd has finished within three strokes of the best score of the round once, and within five strokes of the top score for the day two times.
- Byrd last played at Keene Trace Golf Club in 2021 and finished 62nd in the event.
Last Five Tournaments
|Date
|Tournament
|Finish
|Score
|Earnings
June 30 - July 3
John Deere Classic
43
-8
$21,975
June 9-12
RBC Canadian Open
MC
+3
$0
May 5- 8
Wells Fargo Championship
MC
+6
$0
April 28 - May 1
Mexico Open
15
-10
$104,187
April 14-17
RBC Heritage
70
+6
$16,320
