How to Watch Jonathan Byrd at the Barbasol Championship: Live Stream, TV Channel

Feb 10, 2019; Pebble Beach, CA, USA; Jonathan Byrd sinks his putt on the first green during the final round of the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am golf tournament at Pebble Beach Golf Links. Mandatory Credit: Michael Madrid-USA TODAY Sports

After he placed 62nd in this tournament a year ago, Jonathan Byrd has a different result in mind as he readies for play in the 2022 Barbasol Championship in Nicholasville, Kentucky July 7-10.

How to Watch Jonathan Byrd at the Barbasol Championship

Date: July 7-10, 2022

July 7-10, 2022 TV: Golf Channel

Golf Channel Location: Nicholasville, Kentucky

Nicholasville, Kentucky Course: Keene Trace Golf Club

Keene Trace Golf Club Live Stream on fuboTV:Start your free trial today!

Byrd's Statistics

Byrd has finished below par four times, completed his day without a bogey once and finished four rounds with a better-than-average score over his last eight rounds played.

He has not finished any of his last eight rounds with a top-10 score on the day.

Over his last eight rounds, Byrd has finished within three strokes of the best score of the round once, and within five strokes of the top score for the day two times.

Byrd last played at Keene Trace Golf Club in 2021 and finished 62nd in the event.

Last Five Tournaments

Date Tournament Finish Score Earnings June 30 - July 3 John Deere Classic 43 -8 $21,975 June 9-12 RBC Canadian Open MC +3 $0 May 5- 8 Wells Fargo Championship MC +6 $0 April 28 - May 1 Mexico Open 15 -10 $104,187 April 14-17 RBC Heritage 70 +6 $16,320

Regional restrictions apply.