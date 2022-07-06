How to Watch Josh Teater at the Barbasol Championship: Live Stream, TV Channel
When he takes the course July 7-10, Josh Teater will try to improve upon his last performance at the Barbasol Championship. In 2021, he shot -17 and placed 15th at Grand Reserve Country Club.
How to Watch Josh Teater at the Barbasol Championship
- Date: July 7-10, 2022
- TV: Golf Channel
- Location: Nicholasville, Kentucky
- Course: Keene Trace Golf Club
- Live Stream on fuboTV:Start your free trial today!
Teater's Statistics
- Teater has carded four straight under-par rounds while also finishing with a better-than-average score in four straight.
- Over his last eight rounds, Teater has finished below par five times, while also carding five rounds with a better-than-average score.
- He has not finished any of his last eight rounds with a top-10 score on the day.
- Over his last eight rounds, Teater has finished within three strokes of the best score of the round once, and within five strokes of the top score for the day three times.
- In his most recent appearance at Keene Trace Golf Club in 2021, Teater placed 15th on the leaderboard.
Last Five Tournaments
|Date
|Tournament
|Finish
|Score
|Earnings
March 3- 6
Puerto Rico Open
22
-9
$37,308
August 12-15
Wyndham Championship
MC
+5
$0
August 5- 8
Barracuda Championship
MC
-1
$0
July 22-25
3M Open
65
-1
$14,124
July 15-18
Barbasol Championship
15
-17
$58,625
