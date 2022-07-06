Apr 5, 2019; San Antonio, TX, USA; Josh Teater watches his drive on the ninth hole during the second round of the Valero Texas Open golf tournament at TPC San Antonio - AT&T Oaks Course. Mandatory Credit: Soobum Im-USA TODAY Sports

When he takes the course July 7-10, Josh Teater will try to improve upon his last performance at the Barbasol Championship. In 2021, he shot -17 and placed 15th at Grand Reserve Country Club.

How to Watch Josh Teater at the Barbasol Championship

Date: July 7-10, 2022

July 7-10, 2022 TV: Golf Channel

Golf Channel Location: Nicholasville, Kentucky

Nicholasville, Kentucky Course: Keene Trace Golf Club

Teater's Statistics

Teater has carded four straight under-par rounds while also finishing with a better-than-average score in four straight.

Over his last eight rounds, Teater has finished below par five times, while also carding five rounds with a better-than-average score.

He has not finished any of his last eight rounds with a top-10 score on the day.

Over his last eight rounds, Teater has finished within three strokes of the best score of the round once, and within five strokes of the top score for the day three times.

In his most recent appearance at Keene Trace Golf Club in 2021, Teater placed 15th on the leaderboard.

Last Five Tournaments

Date Tournament Finish Score Earnings March 3- 6 Puerto Rico Open 22 -9 $37,308 August 12-15 Wyndham Championship MC +5 $0 August 5- 8 Barracuda Championship MC -1 $0 July 22-25 3M Open 65 -1 $14,124 July 15-18 Barbasol Championship 15 -17 $58,625

