How to Watch Justin Harding at the Genesis Scottish Open: Live Stream, TV Channel
Justin Harding hits the links July 7-10 in the 2022 Genesis Scottish Open at Southern Hills Country Club following a 71st-place finish in the PGA Championship in Tulsa, Oklahoma his last time in competition.
How to Watch Justin Harding at the Genesis Scottish Open
- Date: July 7-10, 2022
- TV: Golf Channel
- Location: North Berwick, United Kingdom
- Course: The Renaissance Club
- Live Stream on fuboTV:Start your free trial today!
Harding's Statistics
- Harding has finished below par three times and carded six rounds with a better-than-average score over his last 10 rounds played.
- He has carded one of the 10 best scores of the day in one of his last 10 rounds.
- Over his last 10 rounds, Harding has finished within three strokes of the best score of the round twice, and within five strokes of the top score for the day three times.
Last Five Tournaments
|Date
|Tournament
|Finish
|Score
|Earnings
May 19-22
PGA Championship
71
+12
$24,250
July 15-18
The Open Championship
19
-4
$109,000
Regional restrictions apply.
How To Watch
July
6
2022
Genesis Scottish Open, First Round
TV CHANNEL: Golf Channel
Time
/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Start your free trial today!)