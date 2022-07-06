How to Watch Justin Lower at the Barbasol Championship: Live Stream, TV Channel

Jun 30, 2022; Silvis, Illinois, USA; Justin lower of Canal Fulton Ohio reacts to a putt on the 14th green during the first round of the John Deere Classic golf tournament. Mandatory Credit: Marc Lebryk-USA TODAY Sports

Justin Lower will compete July 7-10 in the 2022 Barbasol Championship in Nicholasville, Kentucky. In his most recent tournament he finished 51st in the John Deere Classic, shooting -7 at TPC Deere Run.

How to Watch Justin Lower at the Barbasol Championship

Date: July 7-10, 2022

July 7-10, 2022 TV: Golf Channel

Golf Channel Location: Nicholasville, Kentucky

Nicholasville, Kentucky Course: Keene Trace Golf Club

Keene Trace Golf Club Live Stream on fuboTV:

Lower's Statistics

Lower has finished below par five times and carded five rounds with a better-than-average score over his last 10 rounds played.

He has not finished any of his last 10 rounds with a top-10 score on the day.

Lower has carded a score within five shots of the day's best in three of his last 10 rounds.

Last Five Tournaments

Date Tournament Finish Score Earnings June 30 - July 3 John Deere Classic 51 -7 $16,880 June 23-26 Travelers Championship MC +2 $0 June 9-12 RBC Canadian Open 35 -3 $39,730 June 2- 5 the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday MC +6 $0 May 12-15 AT&T Byron Nelson 46 -14 $25,680

