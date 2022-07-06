How to Watch Justin Rose at the Genesis Scottish Open: Live Stream, TV Channel
When he takes the course July 7-10, Justin Rose will look to improve upon his last performance in the Genesis Scottish Open. In 2017, he shot -11 and placed fourth at The Country Club of Brookline.
How to Watch Justin Rose at the Genesis Scottish Open
- Date: July 7-10, 2022
- TV: Golf Channel
- Location: North Berwick, United Kingdom
- Course: The Renaissance Club
Rose's Statistics
- Over his last 10 rounds, Rose has finished below par four times, while also carding six rounds with a better-than-average score.
- He has carded the best score of the day in one of his last 10 rounds, while scoring among the top 10 twice.
- Rose has carded a score within three shots of the day's best in two of his last 10 rounds, while finishing within five strokes of the top score of the day three times.
Last Five Tournaments
|Date
|Tournament
|Finish
|Score
|Earnings
June 16-19
U.S. Open
37
+7
$75,916
June 9-12
RBC Canadian Open
4
-14
$391,500
May 26-29
Charles Schwab Challenge
MC
+3
$0
May 19-22
PGA Championship
13
E
$253,750
April 7-10
Masters Tournament
MC
+8
$0
How To Watch
July
6
2022
Genesis Scottish Open, First Round
TV CHANNEL: Golf Channel
Time
/EST
