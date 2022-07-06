Jun 18, 2022; Brookline, Massachusetts, USA; Justin Rose plays his shot from the seventh tee during the third round of the U.S. Open golf tournament. Mandatory Credit: Peter Casey-USA TODAY Sports

When he takes the course July 7-10, Justin Rose will look to improve upon his last performance in the Genesis Scottish Open. In 2017, he shot -11 and placed fourth at The Country Club of Brookline.

How to Watch Justin Rose at the Genesis Scottish Open

Date: July 7-10, 2022

July 7-10, 2022 TV: Golf Channel

Golf Channel Location: North Berwick, United Kingdom

North Berwick, United Kingdom Course: The Renaissance Club

Rose's Statistics

Over his last 10 rounds, Rose has finished below par four times, while also carding six rounds with a better-than-average score.

He has carded the best score of the day in one of his last 10 rounds, while scoring among the top 10 twice.

Rose has carded a score within three shots of the day's best in two of his last 10 rounds, while finishing within five strokes of the top score of the day three times.

Last Five Tournaments

Date Tournament Finish Score Earnings June 16-19 U.S. Open 37 +7 $75,916 June 9-12 RBC Canadian Open 4 -14 $391,500 May 26-29 Charles Schwab Challenge MC +3 $0 May 19-22 PGA Championship 13 E $253,750 April 7-10 Masters Tournament MC +8 $0

