How to Watch Justin Thomas at the Genesis Scottish Open: Live Stream, TV Channel
Justin Thomas will appear in the 2022 Genesis Scottish Open July 7-10 after a 37th-place finish in Brookline, Massachusetts at the U.S. Open.
How to Watch Justin Thomas at the Genesis Scottish Open
- Date: July 7-10, 2022
- TV: Golf Channel
- Location: North Berwick, United Kingdom
- Course: The Renaissance Club
Thomas' Statistics
- Thomas has finished below par five times, completed his day without a bogey once and finished six rounds with a better-than-average score over his last 10 rounds played.
- He has carded one of the five best scores in two of his last 10 rounds.
- Thomas has carded a score within three shots of the day's best in two of his last 10 rounds, while finishing within five strokes of the top score of the day six times.
Last Five Tournaments
|Date
|Tournament
|Finish
|Score
|Earnings
June 16-19
U.S. Open
37
+7
$75,916
June 9-12
RBC Canadian Open
3
-15
$600,300
May 26-29
Charles Schwab Challenge
MC
+3
$0
May 19-22
PGA Championship
1
-5
$2,700,000
May 12-15
AT&T Byron Nelson
5
-23
$336,700
How To Watch
July
6
2022
Genesis Scottish Open, First Round
TV CHANNEL: Golf Channel
Time
/EST
