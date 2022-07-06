How to Watch Keegan Bradley at the Genesis Scottish Open: Live Stream, TV Channel
After he finished 51st in this tournament a year ago, Keegan Bradley has a different result in mind as he readies for play in the 2022 Genesis Scottish Open in North Berwick, United Kingdom July 7-10.
How to Watch Keegan Bradley at the Genesis Scottish Open
- Date: July 7-10, 2022
- TV: Golf Channel
- Location: North Berwick, United Kingdom
- Course: The Renaissance Club
Bradley's Statistics
- Bradley will look to make the cut for the seventh straight tournament by making the weekend in this event.
- Bradley has carded an under-par score in four straight rounds.
- Bradley has finished below par eight times and carded nine rounds with a better-than-average score over his last 12 rounds played.
- He has carded a top-five score in two of his last 12 rounds, while ranking among the top 10 scores of the day three times.
- Bradley has carded a score within three shots of the day's best in four of his last 12 rounds, while finishing within five strokes of the top score of the day seven times.
Last Five Tournaments
|Date
|Tournament
|Finish
|Score
|Earnings
June 23-26
Travelers Championship
19
-9
$106,102
June 16-19
U.S. Open
7
-1
$515,934
June 2- 5
the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
37
+2
$51,000
May 19-22
PGA Championship
48
+6
$32,146
May 5- 8
Wells Fargo Championship
2
-6
$681,000
