How to Watch Keegan Bradley at the Genesis Scottish Open: Live Stream, TV Channel

Jun 19, 2022; Brookline, Massachusetts, USA; Keegan Bradley reacts after playing his shot from the sixth tee during the final round of the U.S. Open golf tournament. Mandatory Credit: John David Mercer-USA TODAY Sports

After he finished 51st in this tournament a year ago, Keegan Bradley has a different result in mind as he readies for play in the 2022 Genesis Scottish Open in North Berwick, United Kingdom July 7-10.

Date: July 7-10, 2022

July 7-10, 2022 TV: Golf Channel

Golf Channel Location: North Berwick, United Kingdom

North Berwick, United Kingdom Course: The Renaissance Club

Bradley's Statistics

Bradley will look to make the cut for the seventh straight tournament by making the weekend in this event.

Bradley has carded an under-par score in four straight rounds.

Bradley has finished below par eight times and carded nine rounds with a better-than-average score over his last 12 rounds played.

He has carded a top-five score in two of his last 12 rounds, while ranking among the top 10 scores of the day three times.

Bradley has carded a score within three shots of the day's best in four of his last 12 rounds, while finishing within five strokes of the top score of the day seven times.

Last Five Tournaments

Date Tournament Finish Score Earnings June 23-26 Travelers Championship 19 -9 $106,102 June 16-19 U.S. Open 7 -1 $515,934 June 2- 5 the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday 37 +2 $51,000 May 19-22 PGA Championship 48 +6 $32,146 May 5- 8 Wells Fargo Championship 2 -6 $681,000

