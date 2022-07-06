Skip to main content

How to Watch Kevin Chappell at the Barbasol Championship: Live Stream, TV Channel

Apr 24, 2022; Avondale, Louisiana, USA; James Hahn (left) and Kevin Chappell (right) wait to putt on the 18th green during the final round of the Zurich Classic of New Orleans golf tournament. Mandatory Credit: Andrew Wevers-USA TODAY Sports

Kevin Chappell looks to improve upon his most recent performance after he didn't make the cut in the John Deere Classic at TPC Deere Run when he tees off in the 2022 Barbasol Championship in Nicholasville, Kentucky.

How to Watch Kevin Chappell at the Barbasol Championship

  • Date: July 7-10, 2022
  • TV: Golf Channel
  • Location: Nicholasville, Kentucky
  • Course: Keene Trace Golf Club
  • Live Stream on fuboTV:Start your free trial today!

Chappell's Statistics

  • Over his last eight rounds, Chappell has finished below par twice, while also carding two rounds with a better-than-average score.
  • He has not finished any of his last eight rounds with one of the 10 best scores of the day.
  • Over his last eight rounds, Chappell has finished within five strokes of the top score for the day one time.

Last Five Tournaments

DateTournamentFinishScoreEarnings

June 30 - July 3

John Deere Classic

MC

+5

$0

June 16-19

U.S. Open

MC

+9

$0

May 5- 8

Wells Fargo Championship

62

+13

$19,800

March 31 - April 3

Valero Texas Open

18

-7

$92,606

March 24-27

Corales Puntacana Championship

15

-10

$56,425

Regional restrictions apply.

How To Watch

July
6
2022

Barbasol Championship, First Round

TV CHANNEL: Golf Channel
Time
/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Start your free trial today!)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

