Apr 24, 2022; Avondale, Louisiana, USA; James Hahn (left) and Kevin Chappell (right) wait to putt on the 18th green during the final round of the Zurich Classic of New Orleans golf tournament. Mandatory Credit: Andrew Wevers-USA TODAY Sports

Kevin Chappell looks to improve upon his most recent performance after he didn't make the cut in the John Deere Classic at TPC Deere Run when he tees off in the 2022 Barbasol Championship in Nicholasville, Kentucky.

How to Watch Kevin Chappell at the Barbasol Championship

Date: July 7-10, 2022

July 7-10, 2022 TV: Golf Channel

Golf Channel Location: Nicholasville, Kentucky

Nicholasville, Kentucky Course: Keene Trace Golf Club

Chappell's Statistics

Over his last eight rounds, Chappell has finished below par twice, while also carding two rounds with a better-than-average score.

He has not finished any of his last eight rounds with one of the 10 best scores of the day.

Over his last eight rounds, Chappell has finished within five strokes of the top score for the day one time.

Last Five Tournaments

Date Tournament Finish Score Earnings June 30 - July 3 John Deere Classic MC +5 $0 June 16-19 U.S. Open MC +9 $0 May 5- 8 Wells Fargo Championship 62 +13 $19,800 March 31 - April 3 Valero Texas Open 18 -7 $92,606 March 24-27 Corales Puntacana Championship 15 -10 $56,425

