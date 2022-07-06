How to Watch Kevin Chappell at the Barbasol Championship: Live Stream, TV Channel
Kevin Chappell looks to improve upon his most recent performance after he didn't make the cut in the John Deere Classic at TPC Deere Run when he tees off in the 2022 Barbasol Championship in Nicholasville, Kentucky.
How to Watch Kevin Chappell at the Barbasol Championship
- Date: July 7-10, 2022
- TV: Golf Channel
- Location: Nicholasville, Kentucky
- Course: Keene Trace Golf Club
- Live Stream on fuboTV:Start your free trial today!
Chappell's Statistics
- Over his last eight rounds, Chappell has finished below par twice, while also carding two rounds with a better-than-average score.
- He has not finished any of his last eight rounds with one of the 10 best scores of the day.
- Over his last eight rounds, Chappell has finished within five strokes of the top score for the day one time.
Last Five Tournaments
|Date
|Tournament
|Finish
|Score
|Earnings
June 30 - July 3
John Deere Classic
MC
+5
$0
June 16-19
U.S. Open
MC
+9
$0
May 5- 8
Wells Fargo Championship
62
+13
$19,800
March 31 - April 3
Valero Texas Open
18
-7
$92,606
March 24-27
Corales Puntacana Championship
15
-10
$56,425
Regional restrictions apply.
How To Watch
July
6
2022
Barbasol Championship, First Round
TV CHANNEL: Golf Channel
Time
/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Start your free trial today!)