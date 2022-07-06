Kevin Stadler at the Barbasol Championship: Live Stream, TV Channel | July 7-10

How to Watch Kevin Stadler at the Barbasol Championship: Live Stream, TV Channel

Feb 2, 2014; Scottsdale, AZ, USA; Kevin Stadler reacts after missing his putt on the 18th hole during the final round of the Waste Management Phoenix Open at TPC Scottsdale. Mandatory Credit: Allan Henry-USA TODAY Sports

Kevin Stadler looks to improve upon his most recent performance after he didn't make the cut in the John Deere Classic at TPC Deere Run when he tees off in the 2022 Barbasol Championship in Nicholasville, Kentucky.

How to Watch Kevin Stadler at the Barbasol Championship

Date: July 7-10, 2022

July 7-10, 2022 TV: Golf Channel

Golf Channel Location: Nicholasville, Kentucky

Nicholasville, Kentucky Course: Keene Trace Golf Club

Keene Trace Golf Club

Stadler's Statistics

Over his last seven rounds, Stadler has finished below par once, while also carding one round with a better-than-average score.

He has not finished any of his last seven rounds with a top-10 score on the day.

Stadler has not finished within five strokes of the best score of the day in any of his last seven rounds.

The last time he competed at Keene Trace Golf Club in 2021, Stadler missed the cut in the event.

Last Five Tournaments

Date Tournament Finish Score Earnings June 30 - July 3 John Deere Classic MC +7 $0 June 9-12 RBC Canadian Open MC +9 $0 March 24-27 Corales Puntacana Championship 65 +5 $7,955 March 3- 6 Puerto Rico Open MC +8 $0 February 3- 6 AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am MC +5 $0

