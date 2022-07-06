Kevin Stadler at the Barbasol Championship: Live Stream, TV Channel | July 7-10

How to Watch Kevin Stadler at the Barbasol Championship: Live Stream, TV Channel
Kevin Stadler looks to improve upon his most recent performance after he didn't make the cut in the John Deere Classic at TPC Deere Run when he tees off in the 2022 Barbasol Championship in Nicholasville, Kentucky.
How to Watch Kevin Stadler at the Barbasol Championship
- Date: July 7-10, 2022
- TV: Golf Channel
- Location: Nicholasville, Kentucky
- Course: Keene Trace Golf Club
Stadler's Statistics
- Over his last seven rounds, Stadler has finished below par once, while also carding one round with a better-than-average score.
- He has not finished any of his last seven rounds with a top-10 score on the day.
- Stadler has not finished within five strokes of the best score of the day in any of his last seven rounds.
- The last time he competed at Keene Trace Golf Club in 2021, Stadler missed the cut in the event.
Last Five Tournaments
|Date
|Tournament
|Finish
|Score
|Earnings
June 30 - July 3
John Deere Classic
MC
+7
$0
June 9-12
RBC Canadian Open
MC
+9
$0
March 24-27
Corales Puntacana Championship
65
+5
$7,955
March 3- 6
Puerto Rico Open
MC
+8
$0
February 3- 6
AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
MC
+5
$0
How To Watch
July
6
2022
Barbasol Championship, First Round
TV CHANNEL: Golf Channel
Time
/EST
