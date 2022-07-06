How to Watch Kevin Tway at the Barbasol Championship: Live Stream, TV Channel

Jul 9, 2021; Silvis, Illinois, USA; Kevin Tway lines up his putt on the 17th hole during the second round of the John Deere Classic golf tournament. Mandatory Credit: Marc Lebryk-USA TODAY Sports

Kevin Tway finished 26th in the Barbasol Championship in 2021, shooting a -14 on the par-72 course. His sights are set higher July 7-10 at Keene Trace Golf Club in Nicholasville, Kentucky.

How to Watch Kevin Tway at the Barbasol Championship

Date: July 7-10, 2022

July 7-10, 2022 TV: Golf Channel

Golf Channel Location: Nicholasville, Kentucky

Nicholasville, Kentucky Course: Keene Trace Golf Club

Tway's Statistics

Tway has finished below par three times and carded three rounds with a better-than-average score over his last eight rounds played.

He has not finished any of his last eight rounds with one of the 10 best scores of the day.

Over his last eight rounds, Tway has finished within five strokes of the top score for the day one time.

In his most recent appearance at Keene Trace Golf Club in 2021, Tway finished 26th on the leaderboard.

Last Five Tournaments

Date Tournament Finish Score Earnings June 30 - July 3 John Deere Classic MC -2 $0 June 23-26 Travelers Championship 67 +1 $17,679 May 26-29 Charles Schwab Challenge MC +7 $0 May 12-15 AT&T Byron Nelson MC -1 $0 May 5- 8 Wells Fargo Championship MC +4 $0

