How to Watch Kevin Tway at the Barbasol Championship: Live Stream, TV Channel
Kevin Tway finished 26th in the Barbasol Championship in 2021, shooting a -14 on the par-72 course. His sights are set higher July 7-10 at Keene Trace Golf Club in Nicholasville, Kentucky.
How to Watch Kevin Tway at the Barbasol Championship
- Date: July 7-10, 2022
- TV: Golf Channel
- Location: Nicholasville, Kentucky
- Course: Keene Trace Golf Club
Tway's Statistics
- Tway has finished below par three times and carded three rounds with a better-than-average score over his last eight rounds played.
- He has not finished any of his last eight rounds with one of the 10 best scores of the day.
- Over his last eight rounds, Tway has finished within five strokes of the top score for the day one time.
- In his most recent appearance at Keene Trace Golf Club in 2021, Tway finished 26th on the leaderboard.
Last Five Tournaments
|Date
|Tournament
|Finish
|Score
|Earnings
June 30 - July 3
John Deere Classic
MC
-2
$0
June 23-26
Travelers Championship
67
+1
$17,679
May 26-29
Charles Schwab Challenge
MC
+7
$0
May 12-15
AT&T Byron Nelson
MC
-1
$0
May 5- 8
Wells Fargo Championship
MC
+4
$0
