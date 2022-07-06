Kiradech Aphibarnrat at the Genesis Scottish Open: Live Stream, TV Channel | July 7-10

How to Watch Kiradech Aphibarnrat at the Genesis Scottish Open: Live Stream, TV Channel

Jun 23, 2022; Cromwell, Connecticut, USA; Kiradech Aphibarnrat plays a shot from the fairway of the 14th hole during the first round of the Travelers Championship golf tournament. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports

Kiradech Aphibarnrat enters play this weekend looking for better results in the 2022 Genesis Scottish Open after failing to make the cut in the tournament a year ago at Riviera CC.

How to Watch Kiradech Aphibarnrat at the Genesis Scottish Open

Date: July 7-10, 2022

July 7-10, 2022 TV: Golf Channel

Golf Channel Location: North Berwick, United Kingdom

North Berwick, United Kingdom Course: The Renaissance Club

Aphibarnrat's Statistics

Over his last eight rounds, Aphibarnrat has finished below par four times, while also carding one bogey-free round and four rounds with a better-than-average score.

He has not finished any of his last eight rounds with a top-10 score on the day.

Aphibarnrat has ended up six or more shots behind the best score of the day in each of his last eight rounds.

Last Five Tournaments

Date Tournament Finish Score Earnings June 23-26 Travelers Championship MC +2 $0 May 12-15 AT&T Byron Nelson 76 -8 $17,381 May 5- 8 Wells Fargo Championship MC +5 $0 April 28 - May 1 Mexico Open 61 -3 $16,133 March 24-27 Corales Puntacana Championship 44 -5 $11,371

