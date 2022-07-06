How to Watch Kramer Hickok at the Barbasol Championship: Live Stream, TV Channel

Mar 10, 2022; Ponte Vedra Beach, Florida, USA; Kramer Hickok lines up a putt during the first round of THE PLAYERS Championship golf tournament. Mandatory Credit: David Yeazell-USA TODAY Sports

Kramer Hickok enters the 2022 Barbasol Championship July 7-10 coming off a 62nd-place finish in the John Deere Classic in his last competition.

How to Watch Kramer Hickok at the Barbasol Championship

Date: July 7-10, 2022

July 7-10, 2022 TV: Golf Channel

Golf Channel Location: Nicholasville, Kentucky

Nicholasville, Kentucky Course: Keene Trace Golf Club

Hickok's Statistics

Hickok has finished below par four times and carded four rounds with a better-than-average score over his last 10 rounds played.

He has not finished any of his last 10 rounds with one of the 10 best scores of the day.

Over his last 10 rounds, Hickok has finished within five strokes of the top score for the day three times.

In his most recent appearance at Keene Trace Golf Club in 2019, Hickok placed 24th on the leaderboard.

Last Five Tournaments

Date Tournament Finish Score Earnings June 30 - July 3 John Deere Classic 62 -3 $15,691 June 23-26 Travelers Championship MC -1 $0 June 9-12 RBC Canadian Open 61 +3 $19,314 June 2- 5 the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday 64 +8 $25,800 May 26-29 Charles Schwab Challenge MC +2 $0

