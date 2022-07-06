Jun 17, 2022; Brookline, Massachusetts, USA; Kurt Kitayama plays a shot from a bunker on the 14th hole during the second round of the U.S. Open golf tournament. Mandatory Credit: Aaron Doster-USA TODAY Sports

Kurt Kitayama enters play in North Berwick, United Kingdom ranked No. 152 in the world, and is looking for better results July 7-10 in the 2022 Genesis Scottish Open after missing the cut in his last competition, the U.S. Open

How to Watch Kurt Kitayama at the Genesis Scottish Open

Date: July 7-10, 2022

July 7-10, 2022 TV: Golf Channel

Golf Channel Location: North Berwick, United Kingdom

North Berwick, United Kingdom Course: The Renaissance Club

Kitayama's Statistics

Over his last eight rounds, Kitayama has finished below par once, while also carding one bogey-free round and three rounds with a better-than-average score.

He has carded a top-five score once in his last eight rounds.

Kitayama has carded a score within three shots of the day's best in one of his last eight rounds, while finishing within five strokes of the top score of the day four times.

Last Five Tournaments

Date Tournament Finish Score Earnings June 16-19 U.S. Open MC +7 $0 June 2- 5 the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday MC +3 $0 May 26-29 Charles Schwab Challenge 40 +2 $30,660 May 12-15 AT&T Byron Nelson MC -1 $0 May 5- 8 Wells Fargo Championship 15 -1 $141,750

