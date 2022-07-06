How to Watch Kurt Kitayama at the Genesis Scottish Open: Live Stream, TV Channel
Kurt Kitayama enters play in North Berwick, United Kingdom ranked No. 152 in the world, and is looking for better results July 7-10 in the 2022 Genesis Scottish Open after missing the cut in his last competition, the U.S. Open
How to Watch Kurt Kitayama at the Genesis Scottish Open
- Date: July 7-10, 2022
- TV: Golf Channel
- Location: North Berwick, United Kingdom
- Course: The Renaissance Club
Kitayama's Statistics
- Over his last eight rounds, Kitayama has finished below par once, while also carding one bogey-free round and three rounds with a better-than-average score.
- He has carded a top-five score once in his last eight rounds.
- Kitayama has carded a score within three shots of the day's best in one of his last eight rounds, while finishing within five strokes of the top score of the day four times.
Last Five Tournaments
|Date
|Tournament
|Finish
|Score
|Earnings
June 16-19
U.S. Open
MC
+7
$0
June 2- 5
the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
MC
+3
$0
May 26-29
Charles Schwab Challenge
40
+2
$30,660
May 12-15
AT&T Byron Nelson
MC
-1
$0
May 5- 8
Wells Fargo Championship
15
-1
$141,750
How To Watch
July
6
2022
Genesis Scottish Open, First Round
TV CHANNEL: Golf Channel
Time
/EST
