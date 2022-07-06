How to Watch Lucas Glover at the Genesis Scottish Open: Live Stream, TV Channel

Jun 23, 2022; Cromwell, Connecticut, USA; Lucas Glover plays a shot from the fairway of the third fairway during the first round of the Travelers Championship golf tournament. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports

Lucas Glover starts play this weekend looking for better results in the 2022 Genesis Scottish Open after failing to make the cut in the tournament a year ago at Riviera CC.

How to Watch Lucas Glover at the Genesis Scottish Open

Date: July 7-10, 2022

July 7-10, 2022 TV: Golf Channel

Golf Channel Location: North Berwick, United Kingdom

North Berwick, United Kingdom Course: The Renaissance Club

Glover's Statistics

Over his last 10 rounds, Glover has finished below par three times, while also carding four rounds with a better-than-average score.

He has not finished any of his last 10 rounds with a top-10 score on the day.

Over his last 10 rounds, Glover has finished within three strokes of the best score of the round twice, and within five strokes of the top score for the day four times.

Last Five Tournaments

Date Tournament Finish Score Earnings June 30 - July 3 John Deere Classic MC -2 $0 June 23-26 Travelers Championship 70 +5 $17,098 June 2- 5 the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday 60 +7 $26,640 May 26-29 Charles Schwab Challenge 40 +2 $30,660 May 19-22 PGA Championship 23 +2 $129,768

