How to Watch Lucas Glover at the Genesis Scottish Open: Live Stream, TV Channel
Lucas Glover starts play this weekend looking for better results in the 2022 Genesis Scottish Open after failing to make the cut in the tournament a year ago at Riviera CC.
- Date: July 7-10, 2022
- TV: Golf Channel
- Location: North Berwick, United Kingdom
- Course: The Renaissance Club
Glover's Statistics
- Over his last 10 rounds, Glover has finished below par three times, while also carding four rounds with a better-than-average score.
- He has not finished any of his last 10 rounds with a top-10 score on the day.
- Over his last 10 rounds, Glover has finished within three strokes of the best score of the round twice, and within five strokes of the top score for the day four times.
Last Five Tournaments
|Date
|Tournament
|Finish
|Score
|Earnings
June 30 - July 3
John Deere Classic
MC
-2
$0
June 23-26
Travelers Championship
70
+5
$17,098
June 2- 5
the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
60
+7
$26,640
May 26-29
Charles Schwab Challenge
40
+2
$30,660
May 19-22
PGA Championship
23
+2
$129,768
How To Watch
July
6
2022
Genesis Scottish Open, First Round
TV CHANNEL: Golf Channel
Time
/EST
