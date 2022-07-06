How to Watch Lucas Herbert at the Genesis Scottish Open: Live Stream, TV Channel
In his last tournament, Lucas Herbert missed the cut at the U.S. Open in Brookline, Massachusetts. He'll be after better results July 7-10 in the 2022 Genesis Scottish Open in North Berwick, United Kingdom.
How to Watch Lucas Herbert at the Genesis Scottish Open
- Date: July 7-10, 2022
- TV: Golf Channel
- Location: North Berwick, United Kingdom
- Course: The Renaissance Club
Herbert's Statistics
- Over his last 10 rounds, Herbert has finished below par twice, while also carding four rounds with a better-than-average score.
- He has not finished any of his last 10 rounds with one of the 10 best scores of the day.
- Over his last 10 rounds, Herbert has finished within three strokes of the best score of the round once, and within five strokes of the top score for the day four times.
Last Five Tournaments
|Date
|Tournament
|Finish
|Score
|Earnings
June 16-19
U.S. Open
MC
+13
$0
June 2- 5
the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
48
+4
$32,040
May 26-29
Charles Schwab Challenge
48
+3
$22,092
May 19-22
PGA Championship
13
E
$253,750
April 7-10
Masters Tournament
MC
+6
$0
