Luke Donald at the Genesis Scottish Open: Live Stream, TV Channel | July 7-10

How to Watch Luke Donald at the Genesis Scottish Open: Live Stream, TV Channel

Jun 25, 2022; Cromwell, Connecticut, USA; Luke Donald plays a shot from the first tee during the third round of the Travelers Championship golf tournament. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports

In his most recent tournament at the Travelers Championship in Cromwell, Connecticut, Luke Donald concluded the weekend at -2, good for a 56th-place finish. He heads into the 2022 Genesis Scottish Open July 7-10 looking for an improved score.

How to Watch Luke Donald at the Genesis Scottish Open

Date: July 7-10, 2022

July 7-10, 2022 TV: Golf Channel

Golf Channel Location: North Berwick, United Kingdom

North Berwick, United Kingdom Course: The Renaissance Club

Donald's Statistics

Donald has finished below par three times and carded three rounds with a better-than-average score over his last eight rounds played.

He has not finished any of his last eight rounds with one of the 10 best scores of the day.

Donald has carded a score within three shots of the day's best in one of his last eight rounds, while finishing within five strokes of the top score of the day three times.

Last Five Tournaments

Date Tournament Finish Score Earnings June 23-26 Travelers Championship 56 -2 $19,007 June 9-12 RBC Canadian Open MC +4 $0 June 2- 5 the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday MC +3 $0 May 26-29 Charles Schwab Challenge 40 +2 $30,660 May 12-15 AT&T Byron Nelson MC -4 $0

