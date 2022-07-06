How to Watch Luke List at the Genesis Scottish Open: Live Stream, TV Channel

Jun 24, 2022; Cromwell, Connecticut, USA; Luke List plays a shot from the 17th tee during the second round of the Travelers Championship golf tournament. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports

Luke List hits the links July 7-10 in the 2022 Genesis Scottish Open at TPC River Highlands after a 19th-place finish in the Travelers Championship in the last competition he appeared in.

How to Watch Luke List at the Genesis Scottish Open

Date: July 7-10, 2022

July 7-10, 2022 TV: Golf Channel

Golf Channel Location: North Berwick, United Kingdom

North Berwick, United Kingdom Course: The Renaissance Club

List's Statistics

Over his last 10 rounds, List has finished below par five times, while also carding one bogey-free round and seven rounds with a better-than-average score.

He has carded the best score of the day once while finishing with a top-five score twice in his last 10 rounds.

Over his last 10 rounds, List has finished within three strokes of the best score of the round three times, and within five strokes of the top score for the day four times.

Last Five Tournaments

Date Tournament Finish Score Earnings June 23-26 Travelers Championship 19 -9 $106,102 June 16-19 U.S. Open MC +5 $0 June 2- 5 the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday 26 -1 $89,400 May 19-22 PGA Championship 41 +5 $43,839 May 12-15 AT&T Byron Nelson MC -4 $0

