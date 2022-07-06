How to Watch Luke List at the Genesis Scottish Open: Live Stream, TV Channel
Luke List hits the links July 7-10 in the 2022 Genesis Scottish Open at TPC River Highlands after a 19th-place finish in the Travelers Championship in the last competition he appeared in.
How to Watch Luke List at the Genesis Scottish Open
- Date: July 7-10, 2022
- TV: Golf Channel
- Location: North Berwick, United Kingdom
- Course: The Renaissance Club
List's Statistics
- Over his last 10 rounds, List has finished below par five times, while also carding one bogey-free round and seven rounds with a better-than-average score.
- He has carded the best score of the day once while finishing with a top-five score twice in his last 10 rounds.
- Over his last 10 rounds, List has finished within three strokes of the best score of the round three times, and within five strokes of the top score for the day four times.
Last Five Tournaments
|Date
|Tournament
|Finish
|Score
|Earnings
June 23-26
Travelers Championship
19
-9
$106,102
June 16-19
U.S. Open
MC
+5
$0
June 2- 5
the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
26
-1
$89,400
May 19-22
PGA Championship
41
+5
$43,839
May 12-15
AT&T Byron Nelson
MC
-4
$0
