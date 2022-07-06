How to Watch Mackenzie Hughes at the Genesis Scottish Open: Live Stream, TV Channel
Mackenzie Hughes will compete in the 2022 Genesis Scottish Open July 7-10 after a 25th-place finish in Cromwell, Connecticut at the Travelers Championship.
How to Watch Mackenzie Hughes at the Genesis Scottish Open
- Date: July 7-10, 2022
- TV: Golf Channel
- Location: North Berwick, United Kingdom
- Course: The Renaissance Club
- Live Stream on fuboTV
Hughes' Statistics
- Hughes will seek to make the cut for the fifth straight event.
- Hughes has finished below par seven times, completed his day without a bogey once and finished 10 rounds with a better-than-average score over his last 12 rounds played.
- He has carded a top-five score once in his last 12 rounds.
- Hughes has carded a score within three shots of the day's best in three of his last 12 rounds, while finishing within five strokes of the top score of the day six times.
Last Five Tournaments
|Date
|Tournament
|Finish
|Score
|Earnings
June 23-26
Travelers Championship
25
-8
$61,835
June 16-19
U.S. Open
24
+4
$150,849
June 9-12
RBC Canadian Open
28
-4
$57,047
June 2- 5
the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
37
+2
$51,000
May 19-22
PGA Championship
MC
+9
$0
