How to Watch Marc Leishman at the Genesis Scottish Open: Live Stream, TV Channel
Marc Leishman finished fourth in the Genesis Scottish Open in 2019, shooting a -11 on the par-71 course. His sights are set higher July 7-10 at The Renaissance Club in North Berwick, United Kingdom.
- Date: July 7-10, 2022
- TV: Golf Channel
- Location: North Berwick, United Kingdom
- Course: The Renaissance Club
Leishman's Statistics
- Over his last eight rounds, Leishman has finished below par twice, while also carding four rounds with a better-than-average score.
- He has carded one of the five best scores in one of his last eight rounds.
- Over his last eight rounds, Leishman has finished within three strokes of the best score of the round once, and within five strokes of the top score for the day three times.
Last Five Tournaments
|Date
|Tournament
|Finish
|Score
|Earnings
June 23-26
Travelers Championship
MC
E
$0
June 16-19
U.S. Open
14
+2
$241,302
June 2- 5
the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
MC
+5
$0
May 19-22
PGA Championship
34
+4
$61,607
May 12-15
AT&T Byron Nelson
51
-13
$21,635
