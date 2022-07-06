How to Watch Marc Leishman at the Genesis Scottish Open: Live Stream, TV Channel

Jun 23, 2022; Cromwell, Connecticut, USA; Marc Leishman plays a shot from the fairway of the 14th hole during the first round of the Travelers Championship golf tournament. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports

Marc Leishman finished fourth in the Genesis Scottish Open in 2019, shooting a -11 on the par-71 course. His sights are set higher July 7-10 at The Renaissance Club in North Berwick, United Kingdom.

How to Watch Marc Leishman at the Genesis Scottish Open

Date: July 7-10, 2022

July 7-10, 2022 TV: Golf Channel

Golf Channel Location: North Berwick, United Kingdom

North Berwick, United Kingdom Course: The Renaissance Club

Leishman's Statistics

Over his last eight rounds, Leishman has finished below par twice, while also carding four rounds with a better-than-average score.

He has carded one of the five best scores in one of his last eight rounds.

Over his last eight rounds, Leishman has finished within three strokes of the best score of the round once, and within five strokes of the top score for the day three times.

Last Five Tournaments

Date Tournament Finish Score Earnings June 23-26 Travelers Championship MC E $0 June 16-19 U.S. Open 14 +2 $241,302 June 2- 5 the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday MC +5 $0 May 19-22 PGA Championship 34 +4 $61,607 May 12-15 AT&T Byron Nelson 51 -13 $21,635

