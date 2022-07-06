Matt Every at the Barbasol Championship: Live Stream, TV Channel | July 7-10

How to Watch Matt Every at the Barbasol Championship: Live Stream, TV Channel
At the John Deere Classic, Matt Every struggled, missing the cut at TPC Deere Run. He's seeking a bounce-back performance in the 2022 Barbasol Championship July 7-10 in Nicholasville, Kentucky.
How to Watch Matt Every at the Barbasol Championship
- Date: July 7-10, 2022
- TV: Golf Channel
- Location: Nicholasville, Kentucky
- Course: Keene Trace Golf Club
- Live Stream on fuboTV
Every's Statistics
- Every has finished below par once and carded one round with a better-than-average score over his last six rounds played.
- He has not finished any of his last six rounds with a top-10 score on the day.
- Every has carded a score within five shots of the day's best in one of his last six rounds.
- He missed the cut the last time he played Keene Trace Golf Club (2021).
Last Five Tournaments
|Date
|Tournament
|Finish
|Score
|Earnings
June 30 - July 3
John Deere Classic
MC
+17
$0
June 9-12
RBC Canadian Open
MC
+15
$0
April 28 - May 1
Mexico Open
MC
+1
$0
March 3- 6
Puerto Rico Open
70
+6
$7,659
October 28-31
Butterfield Bermuda Championship
MC
+3
$0
