How to Watch Matt Kuchar at the Genesis Scottish Open: Live Stream, TV Channel

May 21, 2022; Tulsa, OK, USA; Matt Kuchar plays his shot from the seventh tee during the third round of the PGA Championship golf tournament at Southern Hills Country Club. Mandatory Credit: Orlando Ramirez-USA TODAY Sports

Matt Kuchar will compete July 7-10 in the 2022 Genesis Scottish Open in North Berwick, United Kingdom. In his most recent tournament he placed 45th in the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday, shooting +3 at Muirfield Village GC.

How to Watch Matt Kuchar at the Genesis Scottish Open

Date: July 7-10, 2022

July 7-10, 2022 TV: Golf Channel

Golf Channel Location: North Berwick, United Kingdom

North Berwick, United Kingdom Course: The Renaissance Club

Kuchar's Statistics

Kuchar has made the cut seven times in a row and will look to continue his streak this week.

Kuchar has finished below par six times, completed his day without a bogey once and finished eight rounds with a better-than-average score over his last 12 rounds played.

He has carded one of the five best scores in two of his last 12 rounds.

Over his last 12 rounds, Kuchar has finished within three strokes of the best score of the round three times, and within five strokes of the top score for the day four times.

Last Five Tournaments

Date Tournament Finish Score Earnings June 2- 5 the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday 45 +3 $37,800 May 19-22 PGA Championship 34 +4 $61,607 May 12-15 AT&T Byron Nelson 12 -20 $193,375 May 5- 8 Wells Fargo Championship 49 +7 $23,490 April 14-17 RBC Heritage 3 -12 $330,857

