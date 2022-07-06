How to Watch Matt Kuchar at the Genesis Scottish Open: Live Stream, TV Channel
Matt Kuchar will compete July 7-10 in the 2022 Genesis Scottish Open in North Berwick, United Kingdom. In his most recent tournament he placed 45th in the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday, shooting +3 at Muirfield Village GC.
How to Watch Matt Kuchar at the Genesis Scottish Open
- Date: July 7-10, 2022
- TV: Golf Channel
- Location: North Berwick, United Kingdom
- Course: The Renaissance Club
Kuchar's Statistics
- Kuchar has made the cut seven times in a row and will look to continue his streak this week.
- Kuchar has finished below par six times, completed his day without a bogey once and finished eight rounds with a better-than-average score over his last 12 rounds played.
- He has carded one of the five best scores in two of his last 12 rounds.
- Over his last 12 rounds, Kuchar has finished within three strokes of the best score of the round three times, and within five strokes of the top score for the day four times.
Last Five Tournaments
|Date
|Tournament
|Finish
|Score
|Earnings
June 2- 5
the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
45
+3
$37,800
May 19-22
PGA Championship
34
+4
$61,607
May 12-15
AT&T Byron Nelson
12
-20
$193,375
May 5- 8
Wells Fargo Championship
49
+7
$23,490
April 14-17
RBC Heritage
3
-12
$330,857
