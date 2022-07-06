How to Watch Matt Wallace at the Genesis Scottish Open: Live Stream, TV Channel
Matt Wallace looks to alter his fortunes after he didn't make the cut in the John Deere Classic at TPC Deere Run when he tees off in the 2022 Genesis Scottish Open in North Berwick, United Kingdom ranked No. 154 in the world.
- Date: July 7-10, 2022
- TV: Golf Channel
- Location: North Berwick, United Kingdom
- Course: The Renaissance Club
Wallace's Statistics
- Wallace has finished below par four times and carded five rounds with a better-than-average score over his last 10 rounds played.
- He has carded a top-five score twice in his last 10 rounds.
- Over his last 10 rounds, Wallace has finished within three strokes of the best score of the round twice, and within five strokes of the top score for the day three times.
Last Five Tournaments
|Date
|Tournament
|Finish
|Score
|Earnings
June 30 - July 3
John Deere Classic
MC
-1
$0
June 23-26
Travelers Championship
46
-4
$23,679
June 9-12
RBC Canadian Open
35
-3
$39,730
May 12-15
AT&T Byron Nelson
MC
+2
$0
May 5- 8
Wells Fargo Championship
MC
+3
$0
How To Watch
Genesis Scottish Open, First Round
TV CHANNEL: Golf Channel
Time
/EST
