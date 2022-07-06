May 13, 2022; McKinney, Texas, USA; Matt Wallace plays his shot from the sixth tee during the second round of the AT&T Byron Nelson golf tournament. Mandatory Credit: Raymond Carlin III-USA TODAY Sports

Matt Wallace looks to alter his fortunes after he didn't make the cut in the John Deere Classic at TPC Deere Run when he tees off in the 2022 Genesis Scottish Open in North Berwick, United Kingdom ranked No. 154 in the world.

How to Watch Matt Wallace at the Genesis Scottish Open

Date: July 7-10, 2022

July 7-10, 2022 TV: Golf Channel

Golf Channel Location: North Berwick, United Kingdom

North Berwick, United Kingdom Course: The Renaissance Club

Wallace's Statistics

Wallace has finished below par four times and carded five rounds with a better-than-average score over his last 10 rounds played.

He has carded a top-five score twice in his last 10 rounds.

Over his last 10 rounds, Wallace has finished within three strokes of the best score of the round twice, and within five strokes of the top score for the day three times.

Last Five Tournaments

Date Tournament Finish Score Earnings June 30 - July 3 John Deere Classic MC -1 $0 June 23-26 Travelers Championship 46 -4 $23,679 June 9-12 RBC Canadian Open 35 -3 $39,730 May 12-15 AT&T Byron Nelson MC +2 $0 May 5- 8 Wells Fargo Championship MC +3 $0

