How to Watch Matthew NeSmith at the Genesis Scottish Open: Live Stream, TV Channel

Jun 25, 2022; Cromwell, Connecticut, USA; Matthew NeSmith plays a shot from the ninth tee during the third round of the Travelers Championship golf tournament. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports

Matthew NeSmith hits the links in the 2022 Genesis Scottish Open July 7-10 coming off a 19th-place finish in the Travelers Championship in his last competition.

Date: July 7-10, 2022

July 7-10, 2022 TV: Golf Channel

Golf Channel Location: North Berwick, United Kingdom

North Berwick, United Kingdom Course: The Renaissance Club

NeSmith's Statistics

NeSmith will try to make the cut for the eighth straight tournament by making the weekend in this event.

NeSmith has finished below par seven times, completed his day without a bogey once and finished eight rounds with a better-than-average score over his last 12 rounds played.

He has carded one of the 10 best scores of the day in two of his last 12 rounds.

NeSmith has carded a score within three shots of the day's best in four of his last 12 rounds, while finishing within five strokes of the top score of the day eight times.

Last Five Tournaments

Date Tournament Finish Score Earnings June 23-26 Travelers Championship 19 -9 $106,102 June 16-19 U.S. Open 37 +7 $75,916 June 2- 5 the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday 37 +2 $51,000 May 26-29 Charles Schwab Challenge 57 +5 $18,984 May 12-15 AT&T Byron Nelson 51 -13 $21,635

