How to Watch Matthew NeSmith at the Genesis Scottish Open: Live Stream, TV Channel
Matthew NeSmith hits the links in the 2022 Genesis Scottish Open July 7-10 coming off a 19th-place finish in the Travelers Championship in his last competition.
How to Watch Matthew NeSmith at the Genesis Scottish Open
- Date: July 7-10, 2022
- TV: Golf Channel
- Location: North Berwick, United Kingdom
- Course: The Renaissance Club
- Live Stream on fuboTV:Start your free trial today!
NeSmith's Statistics
- NeSmith will try to make the cut for the eighth straight tournament by making the weekend in this event.
- NeSmith has finished below par seven times, completed his day without a bogey once and finished eight rounds with a better-than-average score over his last 12 rounds played.
- He has carded one of the 10 best scores of the day in two of his last 12 rounds.
- NeSmith has carded a score within three shots of the day's best in four of his last 12 rounds, while finishing within five strokes of the top score of the day eight times.
Last Five Tournaments
|Date
|Tournament
|Finish
|Score
|Earnings
June 23-26
Travelers Championship
19
-9
$106,102
June 16-19
U.S. Open
37
+7
$75,916
June 2- 5
the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
37
+2
$51,000
May 26-29
Charles Schwab Challenge
57
+5
$18,984
May 12-15
AT&T Byron Nelson
51
-13
$21,635
Regional restrictions apply.
How To Watch
July
6
2022
Genesis Scottish Open, First Round
TV CHANNEL: Golf Channel
Time
/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Start your free trial today!)