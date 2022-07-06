How to Watch Maverick McNealy at the Genesis Scottish Open: Live Stream, TV Channel

May 14, 2022; McKinney, Texas, USA; Maverick McNealy plays his shot from the second tee during the third round of the AT&T Byron Nelson golf tournament. Mandatory Credit: Raymond Carlin III-USA TODAY Sports

Maverick McNealy will compete July 7-10 in the 2022 Genesis Scottish Open in North Berwick, United Kingdom. In his most recent tournament he took eighth in the John Deere Classic, shooting -15 at TPC Deere Run.

How to Watch Maverick McNealy at the Genesis Scottish Open

Date: July 7-10, 2022

July 7-10, 2022 TV: Golf Channel

Golf Channel Location: North Berwick, United Kingdom

North Berwick, United Kingdom Course: The Renaissance Club

McNealy's Statistics

McNealy has carded five straight under-par rounds while also finishing with a better-than-average score in four straight.

Over his last eight rounds, McNealy has finished below par five times, while also carding four rounds with a better-than-average score.

He has carded the best score of the day once in his last eight rounds.

McNealy has carded a score within three shots of the day's best in one of his last eight rounds, while finishing within five strokes of the top score of the day four times.

Last Five Tournaments

Date Tournament Finish Score Earnings June 30 - July 3 John Deere Classic 8 -15 $214,775 June 23-26 Travelers Championship MC +2 $0 May 26-29 Charles Schwab Challenge MC +2 $0 May 19-22 PGA Championship 75 +15 $23,950 May 12-15 AT&T Byron Nelson 32 -16 $50,808

