How to Watch Maverick McNealy at the Genesis Scottish Open: Live Stream, TV Channel
Maverick McNealy will compete July 7-10 in the 2022 Genesis Scottish Open in North Berwick, United Kingdom. In his most recent tournament he took eighth in the John Deere Classic, shooting -15 at TPC Deere Run.
How to Watch Maverick McNealy at the Genesis Scottish Open
- Date: July 7-10, 2022
- TV: Golf Channel
- Location: North Berwick, United Kingdom
- Course: The Renaissance Club
- Live Stream on fuboTV:Start your free trial today!
McNealy's Statistics
- McNealy has carded five straight under-par rounds while also finishing with a better-than-average score in four straight.
- Over his last eight rounds, McNealy has finished below par five times, while also carding four rounds with a better-than-average score.
- He has carded the best score of the day once in his last eight rounds.
- McNealy has carded a score within three shots of the day's best in one of his last eight rounds, while finishing within five strokes of the top score of the day four times.
Last Five Tournaments
|Date
|Tournament
|Finish
|Score
|Earnings
June 30 - July 3
John Deere Classic
8
-15
$214,775
June 23-26
Travelers Championship
MC
+2
$0
May 26-29
Charles Schwab Challenge
MC
+2
$0
May 19-22
PGA Championship
75
+15
$23,950
May 12-15
AT&T Byron Nelson
32
-16
$50,808
Regional restrictions apply.
How To Watch
July
6
2022
Genesis Scottish Open, First Round
TV CHANNEL: Golf Channel
Time
/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Start your free trial today!)