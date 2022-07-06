How to Watch Max Homa at the Genesis Scottish Open: Live Stream, TV Channel

Jun 17, 2022; Brookline, Massachusetts, USA; Max Homa plays his shot from the eighth tee during the second round of the U.S. Open golf tournament. Mandatory Credit: John David Mercer-USA TODAY Sports

Max Homa enters play July 7-10 in the 2022 Genesis Scottish Open at The Country Club of Brookline following a 47th-place finish in the U.S. Open in Brookline, Massachusetts his last time in competition.

How to Watch Max Homa at the Genesis Scottish Open

Date: July 7-10, 2022

July 7-10, 2022 TV: Golf Channel

Golf Channel Location: North Berwick, United Kingdom

North Berwick, United Kingdom Course: The Renaissance Club

Homa's Statistics

Homa will attempt to extend his streak of made cuts to 11 by qualifying for the weekend in this tournament.

Over his last 12 rounds, Homa has finished below par seven times, while also carding eight rounds with a better-than-average score.

He has carded the best score of the day once while finishing with a top-10 score twice in his last 12 rounds.

Homa has carded a score within three shots of the day's best in five of his last 12 rounds, while finishing within five strokes of the top score of the day seven times.

Last Five Tournaments

Date Tournament Finish Score Earnings June 16-19 U.S. Open 47 +9 $50,672 June 2- 5 the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday 5 -6 $411,600 May 26-29 Charles Schwab Challenge 23 -1 $77,700 May 19-22 PGA Championship 13 E $253,750 May 5- 8 Wells Fargo Championship 1 -8 $1,620,000

