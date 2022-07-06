How to Watch Michael Gligic at the Barbasol Championship: Live Stream, TV Channel
When he hits the links July 7-10, Michael Gligic will aim to build upon his last performance at the Barbasol Championship. In 2021, he shot -16 and placed 19th at TPC Deere Run.
How to Watch Michael Gligic at the Barbasol Championship
- Date: July 7-10, 2022
- TV: Golf Channel
- Location: Nicholasville, Kentucky
- Course: Keene Trace Golf Club
Gligic's Statistics
- Gligic has carded an under-par score in seven straight rounds while also finishing seven straight with a better-than-average score.
- Gligic has finished below par seven times, completed his day without a bogey once and finished seven rounds with a better-than-average score over his last eight rounds played.
- He has carded a top-five score once in his last eight rounds.
- Over his last eight rounds, Gligic has finished within three strokes of the best score of the round once, and within five strokes of the top score for the day six times.
- In 2021, Gligic's last time competing at Keene Trace Golf Club, he placed 19th in the field.
Last Five Tournaments
|Date
|Tournament
|Finish
|Score
|Earnings
June 30 - July 3
John Deere Classic
10
-14
$179,275
June 23-26
Travelers Championship
40
-6
$36,105
June 9-12
RBC Canadian Open
MC
+5
$0
May 12-15
AT&T Byron Nelson
73
-9
$17,927
May 5- 8
Wells Fargo Championship
37
+4
$41,850
How To Watch
