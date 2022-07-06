How to Watch Michael Gligic at the Barbasol Championship: Live Stream, TV Channel

Apr 24, 2022; Avondale, Louisiana, USA; Michael Gligic (right) and Ryan Armour (left) line up a putt on the 18th green during the final round of the Zurich Classic of New Orleans golf tournament. Mandatory Credit: Andrew Wevers-USA TODAY Sports

When he hits the links July 7-10, Michael Gligic will aim to build upon his last performance at the Barbasol Championship. In 2021, he shot -16 and placed 19th at TPC Deere Run.

How to Watch Michael Gligic at the Barbasol Championship

Date: July 7-10, 2022

July 7-10, 2022 TV: Golf Channel

Golf Channel Location: Nicholasville, Kentucky

Nicholasville, Kentucky Course: Keene Trace Golf Club

Gligic's Statistics

Gligic has carded an under-par score in seven straight rounds while also finishing seven straight with a better-than-average score.

Gligic has finished below par seven times, completed his day without a bogey once and finished seven rounds with a better-than-average score over his last eight rounds played.

He has carded a top-five score once in his last eight rounds.

Over his last eight rounds, Gligic has finished within three strokes of the best score of the round once, and within five strokes of the top score for the day six times.

In 2021, Gligic's last time competing at Keene Trace Golf Club, he placed 19th in the field.

Last Five Tournaments

Date Tournament Finish Score Earnings June 30 - July 3 John Deere Classic 10 -14 $179,275 June 23-26 Travelers Championship 40 -6 $36,105 June 9-12 RBC Canadian Open MC +5 $0 May 12-15 AT&T Byron Nelson 73 -9 $17,927 May 5- 8 Wells Fargo Championship 37 +4 $41,850

