How to Watch Michael Kim at the Barbasol Championship: Live Stream, TV Channel
Michael Kim enters the 2022 Barbasol Championship July 7-10 after a 16th-place finish in the Puerto Rico Open in his last competition.
- Date: July 7-10, 2022
- TV: Golf Channel
- Location: Nicholasville, Kentucky
- Course: Keene Trace Golf Club
Kim's Statistics
- Over his last eight rounds, Kim has finished below par four times, while also carding one bogey-free round and three rounds with a better-than-average score.
- He has carded the best score of the day in one of his last eight rounds.
- Kim has carded a score within three shots of the day's best in one of his last eight rounds, while finishing within five strokes of the top score of the day three times.
- In 2021, Kim's last time competing at Keene Trace Golf Club, he placed 72nd in the field.
Last Five Tournaments
|Date
|Tournament
|Finish
|Score
|Earnings
March 3- 6
Puerto Rico Open
16
-10
$58,275
October 28-31
Butterfield Bermuda Championship
MC
+1
$0
September 16-19
Fortinet Championship
MC
+4
$0
August 12-15
Wyndham Championship
65
-1
$13,504
August 5- 8
Barracuda Championship
MC
-1
$0
