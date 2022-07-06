Skip to main content

How to Watch Michael Kim at the Barbasol Championship: Live Stream, TV Channel

Jun 17, 2021; San Diego, California, USA; Is Woo Kim putts on the fifth green during the first round of the U.S. Open golf tournament at Torrey Pines Golf Course. Mandatory Credit: Michael Madrid-USA TODAY Sports

Michael Kim enters the 2022 Barbasol Championship July 7-10 after a 16th-place finish in the Puerto Rico Open in his last competition.

  • Date: July 7-10, 2022
  • TV: Golf Channel
  • Location: Nicholasville, Kentucky
  • Course: Keene Trace Golf Club
  • Live Stream on fuboTV:Start your free trial today!

Kim's Statistics

  • Over his last eight rounds, Kim has finished below par four times, while also carding one bogey-free round and three rounds with a better-than-average score.
  • He has carded the best score of the day in one of his last eight rounds.
  • Kim has carded a score within three shots of the day's best in one of his last eight rounds, while finishing within five strokes of the top score of the day three times.
  • In 2021, Kim's last time competing at Keene Trace Golf Club, he placed 72nd in the field.

Last Five Tournaments

DateTournamentFinishScoreEarnings

March 3- 6

Puerto Rico Open

16

-10

$58,275

October 28-31

Butterfield Bermuda Championship

MC

+1

$0

September 16-19

Fortinet Championship

MC

+4

$0

August 12-15

Wyndham Championship

65

-1

$13,504

August 5- 8

Barracuda Championship

MC

-1

$0

