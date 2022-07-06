How to Watch Michael Thompson at the Barbasol Championship: Live Stream, TV Channel
Michael Thompson looks to improve upon his 40th-place finish in last year's tournament when he hits the links in the 2022 Barbasol Championship at Keene Trace Golf Club July 7-10.
How to Watch Michael Thompson at the Barbasol Championship
- Date: July 7-10, 2022
- TV: Golf Channel
- Location: Nicholasville, Kentucky
- Course: Keene Trace Golf Club
- Live Stream on fuboTV:Start your free trial today!
Thompson's Statistics
- Thompson will look to extend his streak of made cuts to five by qualifying for the weekend in this tournament.
- Thompson has finished below par eight times, completed his day without a bogey twice and finished nine rounds with a better-than-average score over his last 12 rounds played.
- He has carded one of the five best scores in one of his last 12 rounds.
- Over his last 12 rounds, Thompson has finished within three strokes of the best score of the round twice, and within five strokes of the top score for the day four times.
- In 2018, Thompson's last time competing at Keene Trace Golf Club, he placed 40th in the field.
Last Five Tournaments
|Date
|Tournament
|Finish
|Score
|Earnings
June 30 - July 3
John Deere Classic
59
-6
$16,117
May 26-29
Charles Schwab Challenge
40
+2
$30,660
May 12-15
AT&T Byron Nelson
25
-17
$68,445
May 5- 8
Wells Fargo Championship
64
+15
$19,440
April 28 - May 1
Mexico Open
MC
E
$0
Regional restrictions apply.
How To Watch
July
6
2022
Barbasol Championship, First Round
TV CHANNEL: Golf Channel
Time
/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Start your free trial today!)