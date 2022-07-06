How to Watch Michael Thompson at the Barbasol Championship: Live Stream, TV Channel

Jun 30, 2022; Silvis, Illinois, USA; Michael Thompson of St. Simons Island Georgia lines up a putt on the ninth hole during the first round of the John Deere Classic golf tournament. Mandatory Credit: Marc Lebryk-USA TODAY Sports

Michael Thompson looks to improve upon his 40th-place finish in last year's tournament when he hits the links in the 2022 Barbasol Championship at Keene Trace Golf Club July 7-10.

How to Watch Michael Thompson at the Barbasol Championship

Date: July 7-10, 2022

July 7-10, 2022 TV: Golf Channel

Golf Channel Location: Nicholasville, Kentucky

Nicholasville, Kentucky Course: Keene Trace Golf Club

Thompson's Statistics

Thompson will look to extend his streak of made cuts to five by qualifying for the weekend in this tournament.

Thompson has finished below par eight times, completed his day without a bogey twice and finished nine rounds with a better-than-average score over his last 12 rounds played.

He has carded one of the five best scores in one of his last 12 rounds.

Over his last 12 rounds, Thompson has finished within three strokes of the best score of the round twice, and within five strokes of the top score for the day four times.

In 2018, Thompson's last time competing at Keene Trace Golf Club, he placed 40th in the field.

Last Five Tournaments

Date Tournament Finish Score Earnings June 30 - July 3 John Deere Classic 59 -6 $16,117 May 26-29 Charles Schwab Challenge 40 +2 $30,660 May 12-15 AT&T Byron Nelson 25 -17 $68,445 May 5- 8 Wells Fargo Championship 64 +15 $19,440 April 28 - May 1 Mexico Open MC E $0

